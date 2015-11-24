RSS

Holiday Music

maya_kuper_paul_mccomas.jpg.jpe

Musicians Paul McComas and Maya Kuper have put together an alternative program of music and performance. more

Nov 24, 2015 7:05 PM Local Music 2 Comments

politifact-photos-walkermedicaid_1.jpg.jpe

I know I shouldn’t make predictions, but it’s hardto resist not contemplating what will turn up in the documents to be releasednext Wednesday in the case of Kelly Rindfleisch. Rindfleisch, you may remember, was a top ScottWalker aide when he .. more

Feb 13, 2014 9:24 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

This past weekend the Boulevard Theatre’s intimate All’s Well That Ends Well joined Shakespearean productions by two other studio theaters to add to a Bard-filled month in Milwaukee. Off the Wall Theatre presented Macbeth and Carte Blanche ... more

Feb 25, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES