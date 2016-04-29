RSS
Holler House
City Guide 2016: The Old
Noteworthy Milwaukee establishments founded in Milwaukee prior to 1980. more
Apr 29, 2016 11:16 AM Shepherd Express Staff City Guide
What Will the New John Doe Document Dump Reveal?
So I just got backfrom the Milwaukee County Corporation Counsel’s office, where the new John Doe docsare being provided—at a price. The cost of obtaining the flash drive with 14GBof material is $22.50, allegedly to cover the county’s cost to pr.. more
Aug 8, 2014 4:17 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
John Gasser channels Brian Butch
In February 2008, the Badgers were down one to Indiana with 12 seconds left. This happened: Fast forward to last night. Freshman John Gasser (he of UW's only ever triple double) wins the game for Wisconsin against Michigan: more
Feb 24, 2011 2:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!