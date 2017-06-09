The Hollowz
One Acts with Cooperative Performance Milwaukee
The unexpected. It’s one of the best things about a program of original theatrical shorts. You don’t know what to expect. The show begins. You don’t know what to expect. Then there’s a change in scenery. Then there’s another show where anything co.. more
Jun 9, 2017 4:32 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Hear Two Tracks from Milwaukee's New Electro-Soul Fusion Project NONOYEAHOKAY
The new Milwaukee band NONOYEAHOKAY is co-fronted by singers Colin Plant (of the rap groups The Hollowz and L&R) and Amber Ruthe (of the fierce post-punk act The Revenge Society), and as you might expect from a group that pairs that odd couple wit.. more
Oct 23, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 2 Comments
The Hollowz Return With "Heist"
It's been quite a while since we've heard anything new from the Milwaukee hip-hop duo The Hollowz, who released their last album in 2011, but they've been busy in the interim. Rapper Logic has stayed visible as half the duo Logic and Raze (now kno.. more
Jul 30, 2014 5:28 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Summer Soulstice Music Festival
While they're certainly not the biggest of the bunch, street festivals go a long way toward rounding out Milwaukee's prized image as the “City of Festivals.” But they're not all created equal. There are certainly reliable, ever- more
Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Trapper Schoepp and The Hollowz Win RadioMilwaukee Music Awards
RadioMilwaukee announced the winners of its fifth annual RadioMilwaukee Music Awards yesterday with a party at the Turner Hall Ballroom, and the winners include roots-rockers Trapper Schoepp and the Shades, the nocturnal hip-hop act The Hollowz an.. more
Mar 7, 2012 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Hollowz's Ed Cayce Goes Instrumental
Though hip-hop is about as self-referencing as genres get, every so often a producer emerges whose tastes are so left-field that you wonder whether he even listens to much rap music. Ed Cayce, of the Milwaukee duo The Hollowz, is one of those prod.. more
May 19, 2011 7:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Hollowz’s Tortured Hip-Hop
The Hollowz didn’t intend for the lighthearted title of their debut album, Dreams of Sex and Flying, to be so ironic. The duo had conceived the title as a lark last year while kidding around on WMSE’s “Mad Kids” program, well befor more
Jan 26, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
International Pop Overthrow Festival
Los Angeles promoter David Bash founded his International Pop Overthrow festival in 1998 to showcase bands performing in the loosely defined power-pop tradition—pretty much any group playing melodic, guitar-based rock qualifies—and has sinc... more
May 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Vicki Lawrence & Mama
Vicki Lawrence seems likable enough, a charming actress of a certain age with a warm, natural wit and a passion for helping humane societies. But Lawrence’s alter-ego, Mama, is anything but likable, a demanding nag with a shrill, piercing v... more
Sep 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Antimatter (Oxford University Press), by Frank Close
Angels & Demons ,Books more
Jun 16, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books 9 Comments