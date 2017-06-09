RSS

The Hollowz

The unexpected. It’s one of the best things about a program of original theatrical shorts. You don’t know what to expect. The show begins. You don’t know what to expect. Then there’s a change in scenery. Then there’s another show where anything co.. more

Jun 9, 2017 4:32 PM Theater

The new Milwaukee band NONOYEAHOKAY is co-fronted by singers Colin Plant (of the rap groups The Hollowz and L&R) and Amber Ruthe (of the fierce post-punk act The Revenge Society), and as you might expect from a group that pairs that odd couple wit.. more

Oct 23, 2014 2:00 PM On Music 2 Comments

It's been quite a while since we've heard anything new from the Milwaukee hip-hop duo The Hollowz, who released their last album in 2011, but they've been busy in the interim. Rapper Logic has stayed visible as half the duo Logic and Raze (now kno.. more

Jul 30, 2014 5:28 PM On Music

While they're certainly not the biggest of the bunch, street festivals go a long way toward rounding out Milwaukee's prized image as the “City of Festivals.” But they're not all created equal. There are certainly reliable, ever- more

Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

RadioMilwaukee announced the winners of its fifth annual RadioMilwaukee Music Awards yesterday with a party at the Turner Hall Ballroom, and the winners include roots-rockers Trapper Schoepp and the Shades, the nocturnal hip-hop act The Hollowz an.. more

Mar 7, 2012 3:00 PM On Music

Though hip-hop is about as self-referencing as genres get, every so often a producer emerges whose tastes are so left-field that you wonder whether he even listens to much rap music. Ed Cayce, of the Milwaukee duo The Hollowz, is one of those prod.. more

May 19, 2011 7:45 PM On Music

The Hollowz didn’t intend for the lighthearted title of their debut album, Dreams of Sex and Flying, to be so ironic. The duo had conceived the title as a lark last year while kidding around on WMSE’s “Mad Kids” program, well befor more

Jan 26, 2011 12:00 AM Local Music

Los Angeles promoter David Bash founded his International Pop Overthrow festival in 1998 to showcase bands performing in the loosely defined power-pop tradition—pretty much any group playing melodic, guitar-based rock qualifies—and has sinc... more

May 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

