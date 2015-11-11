Holly Golightly And The Brokeoff
Holly Golightly and the Brokeoffs @ Cactus Club
Donald Trump and Jesus Christ each loomed large over Holly Golightly and the Brokeoffs’ Tuesday night show. more
Nov 11, 2015 10:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
This Week on the Disclaimer: The Oscars, The Grammys and Jack White
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're exploring the Oscars and the Grammys, two big award broadcasts that, in some key respects, are studies in contrast. In.. more
Feb 26, 2015 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Holly Golightly and The Brokeoffs
Holly Golightly's oft-cited credentials—her roots in the seminal garage-rock band Thee Headcoatees and her one-time ties to The White Stripes—don't do justice to the range of records that she makes. Golightly has honed a hyper-nostalgic more
May 15, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Holly Golightly and the Brokeoffs w/ Trent Fox and the Tenants
Holly Golightly’s oft-cited credentials—her roots in a semi-seminal garage-rock band, Thee Heatcoats, and her one-time ties to The White Stripes—don’t do justice to the range of records that she makes. Golightly has honed a hyper-n more
Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee