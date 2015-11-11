Holly Golightly
Holly Golightly and the Brokeoffs @ Cactus Club
Donald Trump and Jesus Christ each loomed large over Holly Golightly and the Brokeoffs’ Tuesday night show. more
Nov 11, 2015 10:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2015 Spring Concert Preview
This week on The Disclaimer, it's our annual spring concert preview. Matt Schoeffler fills in for host Ryan Schleicher to join Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I as we run down the shows we're most excited about—and, to be sure, there's a lot to l.. more
Feb 19, 2015 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee
Born in British Columbia, Canada, Troy Beetles derived his DJ name from his Xbox Live gamertag, which he created in honor of notorious Russian fighter Viacheslav Datsik. Like his namesake, Datsik's dark, robotic blend of dubstep packs a ba... more
May 11, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Holly Golightly Makes the Case for Stagnancy
Holly Golightly is an artist stuck in a rut, and that’s just fine with her.The U.K. garage-rock songstress introduced herself to the world in the early ’90s as a member of the Thee Headcoatees, an all-girl garage quartet assembled by Billy ... more
Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Adam Lovinus Music Feature