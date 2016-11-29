RSS

Holly Hughes

eatdrink_bookcover.jpg.jpe

Edited by Holly Hughes, Best Food Writing 2016 culls its essays from leading food magazines and websites, selecting the work of critics who actually know how to be critical—and how to write with both seriousness and humor. more

Nov 29, 2016 1:50 PM Eat/Drink

Holly Hughes has played many roles over the course of her life. In he Dog And Pony Show (Bring Your Own Pony) she talks about quite a few of those roles. The seasoned performance artist comes to Milwaukee this weekend for a casual spoken word pi.. more

Jul 20, 2012 11:50 AM Theater

blogimage19263.jpe

Holly Hughes' artistic trajectory is a bit difficult to chart. Best known for her connection to work that caused conservative types to question the National Endowment for the Arts, Hughes has been recognized for performance art that is deep... more

Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

 Theatre Gigante just announced that the first weekend of The Dog And Pony Show (bring your own pony) will be canceled. Previously a two-weekend engagement running July 13th through 21st, the show now runs the 19th - 21st.  An autobiographica.. more

Jul 6, 2012 11:35 AM Theater

blogimage8463.jpe

Thirty years after the Islamic Revolution, “Persian Visions: Contemporary Photography from Iran” brings the work of 20 photographers to Milwaukee (at the Haggerty Museum of Art through Jan. 17, 2010). Despite cultural sanctions imposed by t... more

Oct 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8420.jpe

Bluegrass traditionalist might not find much to love, but Yonder Mountain String Band are Relix ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES