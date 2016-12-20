RSS

Hollywood

thelodger.jpg.jpe

Filmed before Hollywood imposed a self-censorship code on its productions, Bad Girl is an emotionally, socially, sexually frank glimpse of working-class life and gender mores at the dawn of the Great Depression. more

Dec 20, 2016 2:06 PM Home Movies

film_arrival_a.jpg.jpe

Arrival, starring Amy Adams as a linguistics expert, concerns the abrupt appearance of 12 alien “shells” in widely scattered places around the world. It’s not a perfect film but it’s an interesting one, thoughtful on a subject that seldo... more

Nov 22, 2016 1:57 PM Film Reviews

avalontheater.jpg.jpe

As Bay View’s Avalon Theater prepares to host several prime attractions in this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival, the movie palace stands as the incredibly rare example of a local theater reopened and thriving. more

Sep 20, 2016 2:40 PM Film

filmfindingdory.jpg.jpe

Pixar’s latest feature film, Finding Dory, operates on multiple levels. For young kids, it’s a spectacle of color, motion and slapstick as the adult jokes and pop-culture references race above their heads. Alert grown-ups will notice that P... more

Jun 21, 2016 2:59 PM Film Reviews 1 Comments

film_ fantasticfour.jpg.jpe

Fantastic Four is a decidedly uneven film. Its strongest element is its musical score, composed by Marco Beltrami and Philip Glass. Due to the film’s manifest shortcomings and many deviations from the source text, however, comic book devote... more

Aug 11, 2015 7:35 PM Film Reviews

wmmf_milwaukeewood.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Maggie Vaughn / Shepherd Express

Hollywood it ain’t, but local movie-making is indeed a minor part of Milwaukee’s history. Any Milwaukeean worth their weight in Blatz knows that the classic baseball flick Major League was filmed primarily in and about town. And most probably reca.. more

May 12, 2015 3:50 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 2 Comments

thinkstockphotos-160937453.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Getty Images

Smyth in the IronHorse Hotel is hosting the first of a series of chef and brewery collaborationdinners on Monday, April 13. Beer Co.-Lab features a multicourse dinner andbeer pairings prepared by Justin Carlisle of Ardent, Joe Muench of Story H.. more

Apr 10, 2015 4:39 PM Around MKE

bookrev.jpg.jpe

After reading Mamoulian: Life on Stage and Screen (University Press of Kentucky), David Luhrssen's comprehensive, illuminating biography of the pioneering director, I'm tempted to call its subject “the Kevin Bacon more

May 2, 2013 4:26 PM Books

a&e.jpg.jpe

Over the years, most movie remakes have been woeful. Recent examples include The Manchurian Candidate (2004) a botched version of 1962’s black-and-white beauty; 3:10 to Yuma (2007), a dud compared to 1957’s more

Feb 27, 2013 3:16 PM A&E Feature

film.jpg.jpe

Although Broadway was once a consistent source of audience-tested material for Hollywood, in recent years the traffic has flowed the opposite way in the form of Lion King, Spider-Man and other blockbuster movies remodeled more

Dec 23, 2012 10:16 PM Film Reviews

ae.jpg.jpe

“What’s the secret of magic?” ponders David Seebach. “The secret of magic is the magician.”He would know. Seebach is arguably the most famous modern magician in the land of Houdini. He’s performed more

Nov 19, 2012 6:46 PM A&E Feature

the-downer.jpg.jpe

Remember the days when neighborhood movie houses were an integral part of many residential areas of the city? These mostly small theaters boasted a single screen and double features and attracted big crowds almost every more

Nov 6, 2012 2:08 PM A&E Feature 1 Comments

blogimage18350.jpe

Dale Kuntz has long been Milwaukee's genial advocate of classic Hollywood. If Ted Turner had gotten wind of him, this charmingly garrulous gentleman might have been auditioned as a host on TCM, but instead he has remained a local... more

Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage18022.jpe

By now, the romantic comedy staffed with young professionals and set in Manhattan has become a genre unto itself... more

Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage11603.jpe

The hit Broadway musical Wicked whizzed into town this week, bringing with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other backstage support. By far the more

Jul 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11492.jpe

There was a time when powerful, mature movie dramas of black-white racial conflict caused a stir throughout America. I’m not talking about the 1960s, when the modern Civil Rights Movement flowered, or the ’70s, when Blaxploitation films wer... more

Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

Mental illness in general and schizophrenia in particular are tricky things to capture onstage. Over the years I’ve talked to number of people with schizophrenia, both in my personal life and in activities involved in the pursuit of my BA in psych.. more

Jan 18, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

blogimage3576.jpe

   Today's neocons would love it: Terrorists disturbing the peace and security o American Lightning: Terror, Mystery, the Birth of Hollywood, and the Crime of the Century ,Books more

Sep 8, 2008 12:00 AM Books

Why Hate Hollywood? For starters, the town is run nowadays by people who don’t know much about movies and don’t especially like them. The town? Hollywood isn’t so much a place anymore, though a lot of its infrastructure remains in Los Angeles, b.. more

Jun 21, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage2427.jpe

  JeanineBasinger brings a fresh new level of dedication to classic film in herfasc The Star ,Books more

Jun 9, 2008 12:00 AM Books

