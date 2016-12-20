Hollywood
Home Movies/Out on Digital 12.22
Filmed before Hollywood imposed a self-censorship code on its productions, Bad Girl is an emotionally, socially, sexually frank glimpse of working-class life and gender mores at the dawn of the Great Depression. more
Dec 20, 2016 2:06 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
The ‘Arrival’ of the Aliens
Arrival, starring Amy Adams as a linguistics expert, concerns the abrupt appearance of 12 alien “shells” in widely scattered places around the world. It’s not a perfect film but it’s an interesting one, thoughtful on a subject that seldo... more
Nov 22, 2016 1:57 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Long Rebirth of a Neighborhood Movie Palace
As Bay View’s Avalon Theater prepares to host several prime attractions in this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival, the movie palace stands as the incredibly rare example of a local theater reopened and thriving. more
Sep 20, 2016 2:40 PM Matthew J. Prigge Film
Finding Family in Pixar’s Latest
Pixar’s latest feature film, Finding Dory, operates on multiple levels. For young kids, it’s a spectacle of color, motion and slapstick as the adult jokes and pop-culture references race above their heads. Alert grown-ups will notice that P... more
Jun 21, 2016 2:59 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
Fantastic Four
Fantastic Four is a decidedly uneven film. Its strongest element is its musical score, composed by Marco Beltrami and Philip Glass. Due to the film’s manifest shortcomings and many deviations from the source text, however, comic book devote... more
Aug 11, 2015 7:35 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Milwaukeewood
Hollywood it ain’t, but local movie-making is indeed a minor part of Milwaukee’s history. Any Milwaukeean worth their weight in Blatz knows that the classic baseball flick Major League was filmed primarily in and about town. And most probably reca.. more
May 12, 2015 3:50 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 2 Comments
Beer Lab at the Iron Horse
Smyth in the IronHorse Hotel is hosting the first of a series of chef and brewery collaborationdinners on Monday, April 13. Beer Co.-Lab features a multicourse dinner andbeer pairings prepared by Justin Carlisle of Ardent, Joe Muench of Story H.. more
Apr 10, 2015 4:39 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Life on Stage and Screen
After reading Mamoulian: Life on Stage and Screen (University Press of Kentucky), David Luhrssen's comprehensive, illuminating biography of the pioneering director, I'm tempted to call its subject “the Kevin Bacon more
May 2, 2013 4:26 PM Paul Mccomas Books
Good Movie Remakes?
Over the years, most movie remakes have been woeful. Recent examples include The Manchurian Candidate (2004) a botched version of 1962’s black-and-white beauty; 3:10 to Yuma (2007), a dud compared to 1957’s more
Feb 27, 2013 3:16 PM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Les Misérables
Although Broadway was once a consistent source of audience-tested material for Hollywood, in recent years the traffic has flowed the opposite way in the form of Lion King, Spider-Man and other blockbuster movies remodeled more
Dec 23, 2012 10:16 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
If It’s David Seebach, It Must Be Magic
“What’s the secret of magic?” ponders David Seebach. “The secret of magic is the magician.”He would know. Seebach is arguably the most famous modern magician in the land of Houdini. He’s performed more
Nov 19, 2012 6:46 PM Willy Thorn A&E Feature
Milwaukee’s Neighborhood Movie Theaters
Remember the days when neighborhood movie houses were an integral part of many residential areas of the city? These mostly small theaters boasted a single screen and double features and attracted big crowds almost every more
Nov 6, 2012 2:08 PM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature 1 Comments
Dale Kuntz, Milwaukee's Mr. Movies
Dale Kuntz has long been Milwaukee's genial advocate of classic Hollywood. If Ted Turner had gotten wind of him, this charmingly garrulous gentleman might have been auditioned as a host on TCM, but instead he has remained a local... more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Friends With Kids
By now, the romantic comedy staffed with young professionals and set in Manhattan has become a genre unto itself... more
Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Wicked
The hit Broadway musical Wicked whizzed into town this week, bringing with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other backstage support. By far the more
Jul 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Hollywood’s Powerful Films About Racial Conflict
There was a time when powerful, mature movie dramas of black-white racial conflict caused a stir throughout America. I’m not talking about the 1960s, when the modern Civil Rights Movement flowered, or the ’70s, when Blaxploitation films wer... more
Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
The Dig and Mental Illness
Mental illness in general and schizophrenia in particular are tricky things to capture onstage. Over the years I’ve talked to number of people with schizophrenia, both in my personal life and in activities involved in the pursuit of my BA in psych.. more
Jan 18, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Terror in Hollywood!
Today's neocons would love it: Terrorists disturbing the peace and security o American Lightning: Terror, Mystery, the Birth of Hollywood, and the Crime of the Century ,Books more
Sep 8, 2008 12:00 AM Roger K. Miller Books
Why Hate Hollywood
Why Hate Hollywood? For starters, the town is run nowadays by people who don’t know much about movies and don’t especially like them. The town? Hollywood isn’t so much a place anymore, though a lot of its infrastructure remains in Los Angeles, b.. more
Jun 21, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Inside the Dream Factory
JeanineBasinger brings a fresh new level of dedication to classic film in herfasc The Star ,Books more
Jun 9, 2008 12:00 AM Steve Spice Books