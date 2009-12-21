RSS

Holmes And Watson: A Musical Mystery

blogimage9284.jpe

Sherlock Holmes will return to the big-screen late this December in a Guy Ritchie-directed adaptation starring Robert Downey Jr. as the great detective and Jude Law as his sidekick John Watson, but it’s doubtful the film will bear much rese... more

Dec 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9280.jpe

Sherlock Holmes will return to the big-screen late this December in a Guy Ritchie-directed adaptation starring Robert Downey Jr. as the great detective and Jude Law as his sidekick John Watson, but it’s doubtful the film will bear much rese... more

Dec 20, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9037.jpe

Sherlock Holmes will return to the big-screen late this December in a Guy Ritchie-directed adaptation starring Robert Downey Jr. as the great detective and Jude Law as his sidekick John Watson, but it’s doubtful the film will bear much rese... more

Dec 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8944.jpe

Sherlock Holmes will return to the big-screen late this December in a Guy Ritchie-directed adaptation starring Robert Downey Jr. as the great detective and Jude Law as his sidekick John Watson, but it’s doubtful the film will bear much rese... more

Nov 22, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8913.jpe

Sherlock Holmes will return to the big-screen late this December in a Guy Ritchie-directed adaptation starring Robert Downey Jr. as the great detective and Jude Law as his sidekick John Watson, but it’s doubtful the film will bear much rese... more

Nov 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8884.jpe

Sherlock Holmes will return to the big-screen late this December in a Guy Ritchie-directed adaptation starring Robert Downey Jr. as the great detective and Jude Law as his sidekick John Watson, but it’s doubtful the film will bear much rese... more

Nov 18, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES