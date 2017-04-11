Holocaust
Why? Explaining the Holocaust (W.W. Norton), by Peter Hayes
More than 70 years later, people are still asking why? As a particularly striking example of the human capacity for evil, the Holocaust continues to demand answers despite the library of books already dedicated to the subject. In Why? Expla... more
Apr 11, 2017 2:21 PM David Luhrssen Books
Jessica Chastain’s Memorable Performance as ‘The Zookeeper’s Wife’
The Zookeeper’s Wife doesn’t entirely escape the temptation of Hollywood melodrama, and would benefit from some careful trimming, yet includes a score of memorable scenes and is sustained and elevated by Jessica Chastain’s unforgettable per... more
Apr 4, 2017 2:57 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Mussolini’s Army in the French Riviera: Italy’s Occupation of France (University of Illinois Press) By Emanuele Sica
In Mussolini’s Army in the French Riviera: Italy’s Occupation of France, Emanuele Sica from Canada’s Royal Military College examines Italy’s World War II adventure in France and finds an army whose men were eager to fraternize with the nati... more
Aug 2, 2016 2:37 PM David Luhrssen Books
What Would You Have Done During the War?
Play On! Productions, a nonprofit Oregon-based touring company, presents the Midwest premiere of Gail Louw’s one-woman show Blonde Poison at Milwaukee’s Tenth Street Theatre, Jan. 21-23. more
Jan 5, 2016 10:15 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
The Holocaust and the West German Historians (University of Wisconsin Press), by Nicolas Berg
Leipzig University’s Nicolas Berg generated controversy when this book, The Holocaust and the West German Historians, first appeared in Germany (2003) for its hard look at the leading figures in his field. more
Apr 7, 2015 8:11 PM David Luhrssen Books
Guilt and Responsibility
Arthur Goldman is a successful Manhattan industrialist, surrounded by his millions of dollars and a few loyal employees. But lurking in the shadows are also ghosts of his past, real and otherwise. Goldman is a Holocaust more
Mar 18, 2013 4:22 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
‘The Man in the Glass Booth’
Earlier this season, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Acacia Theatre looked at the Holocaust with the Rep's The Diary of Anne Frank, followed by Acacia's Irena's Vow. Both involved the terror of the concentration camps. more
Mar 14, 2013 2:10 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Remembrance, Spirit and Faith
“There was—and there was not,” intones the elderly man in Armenian at the start and end of Beast on the Moon, Richard Kalinoski’s deeply affecting play about two survivors of the Armenian Genocide, which opened last more
Mar 6, 2013 4:13 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
The Flat
Although the Israeli documentary The Flat explores the shadows cast by the Holocaust over survivors, perpetrators and their descendants, it’s also an essay with universal significance on memory... more
Oct 2, 2012 1:36 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
In Darkness
“Poldek” Socha is a meaty-faced, crude man who cusses like a sailor as he navigates the sewers... more
Mar 20, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Cast Excels in In Tandem's 'The Chosen'
In Tandem's fine new production, Chaim Potok's The Chosen, thoughtfully illustrates the paradox of two highly principled young Orthodox Jews living in Brooklyn in households with completely divergent approaches to the Talmud. Reuven Malter.... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Steve Spice Theater
The Lemon Tree: An Arab, A Jew and the Heart of the Middle East
Ten years ago, when Israel was celebrating it’s 50th anniversary,Milwaukee-born journalist Sandy Tolan set out for Israel and the West Bank too seek out the human side of the A,Authors' Voices (Online Exclusive) more
May 21, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books