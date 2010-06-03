Holy Fuck
Holy Fuck Gets Down at Mad Planet
The Turner Hall Ballroom is a huge room, and its to the credit of the promoters at the Pabst Theater Foundation that they’re often able to fill it, thanks to aggressive advertising and outreach campaigns that clue the city into shows that might ot.. more
Jun 3, 2010 3:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
New Release Wrap-Up: The National, Dead Weather, Holy F---
The National's new album, High Violet, hits stores today, though you can be forgiven for believing it was already released weeks ago. The album has been streaming online since last month, and its release was presaged by the most aggressive press b.. more
May 11, 2010 3:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
UWM Winterdances: Human/Being
On its 45th anniversary, the UWM Peck School of the Arts Department of Dance ruminates on Winterdances: Human/Being ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Boris Doris ON THE TOWN
This coming summer,150 teams from around the country will descend on Shepherd Express ,Boris + Doris on the town more
Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE