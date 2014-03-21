RSS

Home Improvement

The ladies of Broadminded will introduce their latest sketched comedy show in April. Produced by Milwaukee Comedy, Inc., Do It Yourself will explore the perils of do-it-yourself projects, with the cast playing on home improvement projects gone wro.. more

Mar 21, 2014 6:00 PM Around MKE

 James DeVita's take on In Acting Shakespeare  has toured around quite a few stages in the recent past. The personalized adaptation of Sir Ian McKellen's story of a man trying to relate to the stage through Shakespeare is captivating in any venu.. more

Apr 19, 2012 11:28 AM Theater

Dan Hicks has been playing for half a century, and although his 1969 debut LP with His Hot Licks, Original Recordings , wasn’t much of a success, it preceded a line of more successful albums that established the group as a cult more

Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

AsAll Hallows’ Eve draws near and the act of downing ungodly amounts ofcandy is considered socially acceptable, it’s time to find what lies atthe center of the ubiquito,Eat/Drink more

Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 2 Comments

Last year the Brewers used 109 different batting orders. The most used lineup was used 9 times in 162 games. That's crazy. Check it out herehttp://www.baseball-reference.com/teams/MIL/2007_bo.shtml more

Feb 5, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

The Milwaukee Home Builders Expo, the largest building trade show in the state, kicks off Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun. ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 10, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

