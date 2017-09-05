RSS

Home

Home Again (Rated PG-13) Alice (Reese Witherspoon) is 40 and on the cusp of divorce when she moves back to Los Angeles with two young daughters in tow. While out partying, she meets a trio of str,Film Clips more

Sep 5, 2017 2:04 PM Film Clips

I hear that living with an artist can be trying...but I don't really see it. It's not like we take up space...Or infringe on the living areas...It's not like there's splatter on the electrical outlets and walls... It's not like the cats sit in ope.. more

Jun 24, 2015 3:26 PM Visual Arts

Â© 2015 DreamWorks Animation

In animated flick Home, Oh (voiced by Jim Parsons) and the rest of his Boov species use Earth as a hideout from their archenemies the Gorg. Also features Rihanna, Steve Martin and Jennifer Lopez. more

Mar 25, 2015 2:50 PM Film Clips

The pickup truck is the most loaded image in countrymusic history. Country singers adopted it decades ago as a symbol of Americanpride and rural gumption, but over time it instead became a symbol of the genre’sinsularity, one of the most overus.. more

Sep 8, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

"Taliesin is a house in three acts," declares the preface of Building Taliesin: Frank Lloyd Wright's Home of Love and Loss, a new book by Madison journalist Ron McCrea that tells the fascinating story of this famous residence more

Nov 19, 2012 6:50 PM Books

Madison's Old American Junk creates folksy Americana/alt country with melodic hooks and introspective lyrical depth. Vocalist Shane Hardwicke sounds like a lost Midwest cousin of Feargal Sharkey from the superlative '70s Irish pop punk band... more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

With the loosening of immigration laws in the 1960s, the promise of America became available to more people than ever. The years that followed changed the face—and flavor—of the country, even in cities such as Milwaukee. Many of those new i... more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

The Milwaukee Artist Resource Network (MARN) collaborates with the spring Westside Artwalk to complete an event that began at Milwaukee’s Gallery Night one week ago. The April 23-24 weekend provides another opportunity to purchase original ... more

Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Whohasn’t had one of those moments after a hectic and exhausting day whenyou ask, “Can’t somebody just come over to my house and cook for me?” ,Eat/Drink more

Jul 8, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 2 Comments

Home is where the heart is, so the old proverb tells us, but the latest exhibit at the Wo Wall Street Journal ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 15, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Scott Walker Web site: Scott Walker Campaign contact: Contact Scott Blo Abominations ,Elections more

Nov 29, 2007 12:00 AM Elections 1 Comments

