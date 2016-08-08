Homeless
Saint or Sucker
With the recent implementation of the City of Milwaukee's "Keep the Change" initiative, writer Daniel D'Arcy asks if giving makes you a saint or sucker. more
Aug 8, 2016 9:59 AM Daniel D’arcy A&E Feature
Heroes of the Week MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary Volunteers and Staff
Sister MacCanon Brown has created a new daytime sanctuary and multi-resource center for homeless and at-risk homeless people called the MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary (MBHS). more
Jul 19, 2016 4:10 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
Heroes of the Week: One Heartland Volunteers
One Heartland (Milwaukee office, 500 W. Silver Spring Drive, Suite K-200, Glendale), founded by Neil Willenson in 1993 when he was a UW-Madison student, works with youth and families that more
Oct 3, 2013 12:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Winter Sanctuary for the Homeless
“Churches can do almost anything that they have the heart to do. If a congregation like ours can make such a difference, imagine the contributions that others could make,” says the Rev. Karen Hagen of Tippecanoe more
Jan 9, 2013 5:21 PM Emily Patti Off the Cuff
Issue of the Week: The Republicans' Ongoing War on Women
Not content to demean women and diminish their rights through Congress or on the presidential campaign trail, Republicans in Wisconsin decided to continue that party's war on women during the waning days of the state's legislative session..... more
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 8 Comments
Eliminating Hunger
Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM Kathy Nichols Off the Cuff