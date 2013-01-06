Homemade Ravioli With Sage Butte
In Tandem Celebrates 15 Years With Gala Fundraiser
Along with established groups like Milwaukee Chamber and Next Act, In Tandem Theatre has built a solid reputation on producing decent theatre over numerous seasons. This year, In Tandem celebrates its 15th anniversary with a black tie optional g.. more
Jan 6, 2013 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Frozen Planet, Frozen World
<p> The Discovery Channel series “Frozen Planet” (out April 17 on DVD and Blu-ray) demonstrates how the reach of documentary filmmaking is longer than had ever been possible. Years ago, divers in insulated suits couldn't have descended beneath t.. more
Mar 30, 2012 12:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Homemade Ravioli with Sage Butter
For the filling, you will need: One medium sweet onion, diced finely ½ lb fresh calves' liver 8 ounces of fresh ricotta 1 clove of garlic, minced Finely diced fresh parsley, enough to add flavor to the,Just Cook It more
Oct 16, 2009 12:00 AM Richard Kerhin Eat/Drink