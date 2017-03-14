RSS

Homer

UWM’s Department of Theatre expresses what a pluralistic society means in its presentation of Anon(ymous). This adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey takes the heroic story of Odysseus and integrates a new protagonist into the mix. more

Mar 14, 2017 2:19 PM Theater

The Iliad is one of the oldest stories still being told. It’s not so much a pillar of world literature as a living trunk that continues to grow branches. The latest offshoot, An Iliad, is the Obie-winning adaptation by Lisa Peterson and Den... more

Mar 5, 2014 3:15 PM Theater

