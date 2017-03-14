RSS
'Anon(ymous)' Gives a Modern Take On Homer's 'Odyssey'
UWM’s Department of Theatre expresses what a pluralistic society means in its presentation of Anon(ymous). This adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey takes the heroic story of Odysseus and integrates a new protagonist into the mix. more
Mar 14, 2017 2:19 PM Joe Micholic Theater
'An Iliad’ for All Time
The Iliad is one of the oldest stories still being told. It’s not so much a pillar of world literature as a living trunk that continues to grow branches. The latest offshoot, An Iliad, is the Obie-winning adaptation by Lisa Peterson and Den... more
Mar 5, 2014 3:15 PM David Luhrssen Theater
