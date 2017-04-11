Homestead High School
Mentoring Hope for Young Artists
Lake Arts Project debuted in spring 2014 with Aurora’s Dream. First, a visual art class at Arrowhead High School in Hartford envisioned Sleeping Beauty’s dreams in colorful pastels. Then Lake Art,Off the Cuff more
Apr 11, 2017 2:01 PM John Schneider Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Kids Doing Shakespeare Unrehearsed
An old (now retired) theater critic for the Milwaukee daily once lamented that people who weren’t specifically trained to be Shakespearian professionals were allowed to perform for audiences. I might have some of the specifics of his opinion wro.. more
Sep 15, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
IN:SITE’s Temporary Artwork ‘On and Off Capitol’
Capitol Drive, which stretches from Lake Michigan’s shores to the western suburbs of Pewaukee, almost resembles a timeline for Milwaukee history with its variety of architectural styles, cultures and neighborhoods. IN:SITE, an arts organiza... more
Nov 30, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts