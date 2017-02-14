RSS

Homophobia

barbee.jpg.jpe

Recounting the pioneering Milwaukeean Lloyd Barbee, a largely forgotten African American ally in the struggle for LGBT rights. more

Feb 14, 2017 3:12 PM My LGBTQ POV

mylgbtpov_conversiontherapy.jpg.jpe

There’s not a lot of information about the overall state of health amongst the LGBT community in the U.S. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, which is National Coming Out Day, perhaps it’s time to come out as if your health depended on it, because ultimat... more

Oct 4, 2016 3:36 PM My LGBTQ POV

mylgbtpov_1.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson celebrates the marriage of an interracial Wisconsin gay couple who have been together nearly 50 years, endured tremendous harassment and homophobia, and remained committed to one another. more

Jun 21, 2016 3:12 PM My LGBTQ POV

kloppenberg.jpg.jpe

We are offering a strong endorsement of Appeals Court Judge District 4 JoAnne Kloppenburg for Wisconsin Supreme Court. Kloppenburg has an exceptional professional background and has the kind of temperament that’s needed on this court. more

Mar 29, 2016 4:57 PM News 4 Comments

hero-image-justice.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin Supreme Court Interim Justice Rebecca Bradley didn’t disclose all of her writings and political affiliations in her three applications for three judicial positions—all of which she received from Republican Gov. Scott Walker. more

Mar 15, 2016 4:59 PM News Features 11 Comments

wi-supreme-court.jpg.jpe

The vitriol Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice and candidate Rebecca Bradley spewed as a college student at Marquette University in the early ’90s against LGBTQ and pro-abortion persons, along with her writings and track record since that time... more

Mar 15, 2016 2:31 PM Taking Liberties 9 Comments

newsabele.jpg.jpe

We are calling on Chris Abele to repudiate Rebecca Bradley and all of her hateful remarks. His silence indicates that he supports her bigotry. more

Mar 15, 2016 2:12 PM News Features 2 Comments

issuewisconsinsupremecourt.jpg.jpe

Rebecca Bradley’s radical anti-gay writings prove that she doesn’t deserve to sit on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. more

Mar 8, 2016 4:04 PM News Features 2 Comments

mylgbtpov_brokebackmountain.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson responds to Twitter users use of homophobic language to bash the militia occupying an Oregon bird sanctuary. more

Jan 12, 2016 3:39 PM Hear Me Out

gay-marriage-740.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson discusses interracial same-sex marriages and says that perhaps we shouldn’t be so quick to impose our politics on love. more

Jul 14, 2015 11:40 PM Hear Me Out

170538786.jpg.jpe

Last week, U.S. District Judge Barbara Crabb made the right decision when she struck down Wisconsin’s hurtful ban on same-sex marriages. We applaud her common-sense decision, which more

Jun 10, 2014 10:44 PM Expresso 5 Comments

blogimage2620.jpe

Feb 10, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage2620.jpe

  Alongwith all things Louisiana,Cajun identity made a c,CD Reviews more

Jun 24, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES