Homophobia
Lloyd Barbee: Forgotten African American Ally in the LGBT Struggle
Recounting the pioneering Milwaukeean Lloyd Barbee, a largely forgotten African American ally in the struggle for LGBT rights. more
Feb 14, 2017 3:12 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Health Care and the LGBT Community
There’s not a lot of information about the overall state of health amongst the LGBT community in the U.S. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, which is National Coming Out Day, perhaps it’s time to come out as if your health depended on it, because ultimat... more
Oct 4, 2016 3:36 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Interracial Gay Couples are Not a New Thing
Paul Masterson celebrates the marriage of an interracial Wisconsin gay couple who have been together nearly 50 years, endured tremendous harassment and homophobia, and remained committed to one another. more
Jun 21, 2016 3:12 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Vote for JoAnne Kloppenburg for Wisconsin Supreme Court
We are offering a strong endorsement of Appeals Court Judge District 4 JoAnne Kloppenburg for Wisconsin Supreme Court. Kloppenburg has an exceptional professional background and has the kind of temperament that’s needed on this court. more
Mar 29, 2016 4:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 4 Comments
A Closer Look at Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley’s Record
Wisconsin Supreme Court Interim Justice Rebecca Bradley didn’t disclose all of her writings and political affiliations in her three applications for three judicial positions—all of which she received from Republican Gov. Scott Walker. more
Mar 15, 2016 4:59 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
Hate on the Supreme Court
The vitriol Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice and candidate Rebecca Bradley spewed as a college student at Marquette University in the early ’90s against LGBTQ and pro-abortion persons, along with her writings and track record since that time... more
Mar 15, 2016 2:31 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 9 Comments
Chris Abele Must Repudiate Rebecca Bradley
We are calling on Chris Abele to repudiate Rebecca Bradley and all of her hateful remarks. His silence indicates that he supports her bigotry. more
Mar 15, 2016 2:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 2 Comments
Rebecca Bradley Doesn’t Deserve to Sit on the Supreme Court
Rebecca Bradley’s radical anti-gay writings prove that she doesn’t deserve to sit on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. more
Mar 8, 2016 4:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 2 Comments
Of Militias and Masculinity
Paul Masterson responds to Twitter users use of homophobic language to bash the militia occupying an Oregon bird sanctuary. more
Jan 12, 2016 3:39 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Interracial Relations: A Matter of Preference?
Paul Masterson discusses interracial same-sex marriages and says that perhaps we shouldn’t be so quick to impose our politics on love. more
Jul 14, 2015 11:40 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Issue of the Week: Don’t Halt Same-Sex Marriages
Last week, U.S. District Judge Barbara Crabb made the right decision when she struck down Wisconsin’s hurtful ban on same-sex marriages. We applaud her common-sense decision, which more
Jun 10, 2014 10:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
The Case for Retiring "No Homo"
Feb 10, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
