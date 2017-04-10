Honky Tonk
Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives w/ Kelsey Waldon @ The Rave
Country veteran Marty Stuart proved to be a generous bandleader at his honky-tonk-heavy show at The Rave’s bar venue. more
Apr 10, 2017 11:17 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Watch Hugh Bob and the Hustle Turn Yield into a Honky Tonk in Their "Blame Me" Video
If you were to graph a Venn diagram of shared interests between Milwaukee eastsiders and CMT listeners, you probably wouldn't find a whole lot of overlap, but there's at least one band both groups can agree on: Hugh Bob and the Hustle. This week t.. more
Mar 27, 2014 4:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Son Volt w/ Colonel Ford @ Turner Hall Ballroom
“Windfall,” the first song on Son Volt’s 1995 debut Trace, has a great line about scanning the AM dial, “searching for a truer sound.” “Catching an all-night station in Louisiana,” si,Concert Reviews more
Jun 6, 2013 9:51 AM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews
Cream City Gypsys
From their snappy look and Romany-inspired name, one might assume Cream City Gypsys to be Milwaukee's latest exponents of the jazz genre Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli popularized so many decades ago. That's not more
Apr 26, 2013 3:26 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Honky Tonk: Portraits of Country Music (W.W. Norton), by Henry Horenstein
You could say Henry Horenstein wrote the book on photography—several, in fact. But long before he became a photography professor at Rhode Island School of Design, Horenstein roamed honky-tonks and country music festivals, making pictures... more
Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Slovenia’s Vlado Kreslin in Milwaukee for ‘Three Other Sisters’
Isabelle Kralj has received five grants from the Slovenian government and the U.S. Embassy to create new works in Ljubljana, Slovenia, with dancers and composers from the European nation. In 2006, she created a performance using the music o... more
Mar 11, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Theater