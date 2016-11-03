RSS

Hookah

casablancamain.jpg.jpe

In 1988, Jesse Musa, a native of Jerusalem who immigrated tothe United States in 1971, opened Milwaukee’s first Middle Eastern restaurant,The Sahara Inn, on 7th and Mitchell St on the south side. Three years later,Musa would change the nam.. more

Nov 3, 2016 5:08 PM Around MKE

onmusic_revel.jpg.jpe

Bay View claims ones of the largest and most eclectic barscenes in Milwaukee, with at least half a dozen great beer bars; countless comfydive bars and corner taps; several destination cocktail lounges; a prime punkvenue; a hidden, Jimmy Buffett.. more

May 11, 2015 7:00 PM On Music

aroundmke_buddhaloungemke.jpg.jpe

Buddha Lounge MKE / via Facebook

Buddha Lounge has opened at 1504 E. North Ave. in the space that was formerly Glass Nickel Pizza. The restaurant serves a mix of Asian cuisines, including Vietnamese, Chinese, Thai and sushi. Appetizers range from stuffed chicken wings and crab ra.. more

Feb 13, 2015 6:10 PM Around MKE

aroundmke-lucid-light-lounge.jpg.jpe

via lucidmke.com

The SURG Restaurant Group is opening a hookahlounge and event space. Lucid Hookah and Light Lounge are located next to eachother at 729 N. Milwaukee and are expected to open by the end of January 2015.Lucid will feature hookah and a small Medite.. more

Jan 8, 2015 3:22 PM Around MKE

ren faire.jpg.jpe

The 12th annual Bristol Renaissance Faire presentsmore additions in merchants and entertainment this year along with traditionalfavorites. This Kenosha-based festival will take people back to Shakespearetimes with medieval food and alcoholic be.. more

Jul 5, 2013 2:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage17080.jpe

Hookah smoking has been a tradition in much of the world for centuries... more

Dec 14, 2011 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage11607.jpe

Every Monday night at the Jazz Estate, singer-songwriter Marc Ballini, mandolinist Ryan Ogburn and guitarist Craig Baumann present an informal, free evening of music at the Jazz Estate. The residency has changed markedly since its more

Jul 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

There is something particularly unique about John Roberts' four-minute film, Mary’s Friend, despite its shortcomings ("And there are quite a few of those," chuckles Middleton-born Roberts, looking at his flat checkbook and recalling his tr more

Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews 3 Comments

Milwaukee’s music scene lost another veteran musician this week when James Tessier, known to everyone simply as Tess, died in the hospital of cancer on Thursday, June 3. Although he did a little busking on the streets with his acoustic guit... more

Jun 4, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature 4 Comments

blogimage9403.jpe

Brandon Jennings and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight at a 7:30 p.m. game at the Bradley Center.,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES