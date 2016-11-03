Hookah
Casablanca Brings Middle Eastern Influence to Milwaukee
In 1988, Jesse Musa, a native of Jerusalem who immigrated tothe United States in 1971, opened Milwaukee’s first Middle Eastern restaurant,The Sahara Inn, on 7th and Mitchell St on the south side. Three years later,Musa would change the nam.. more
Nov 3, 2016 5:08 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Revel Bar Could Bring a Downtown Feel to Bay View
Bay View claims ones of the largest and most eclectic barscenes in Milwaukee, with at least half a dozen great beer bars; countless comfydive bars and corner taps; several destination cocktail lounges; a prime punkvenue; a hidden, Jimmy Buffett.. more
May 11, 2015 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Buddha Lounge Opens on East North Ave.
Buddha Lounge has opened at 1504 E. North Ave. in the space that was formerly Glass Nickel Pizza. The restaurant serves a mix of Asian cuisines, including Vietnamese, Chinese, Thai and sushi. Appetizers range from stuffed chicken wings and crab ra.. more
Feb 13, 2015 6:10 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Lucid Hookah Opening
The SURG Restaurant Group is opening a hookahlounge and event space. Lucid Hookah and Light Lounge are located next to eachother at 729 N. Milwaukee and are expected to open by the end of January 2015.Lucid will feature hookah and a small Medite.. more
Jan 8, 2015 3:22 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
The Bristol Renaissance Faire Plans Another Summer of Medieval Entertainment
The 12th annual Bristol Renaissance Faire presentsmore additions in merchants and entertainment this year along with traditionalfavorites. This Kenosha-based festival will take people back to Shakespearetimes with medieval food and alcoholic be.. more
Jul 5, 2013 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Hand Me the Hookah
Hookah smoking has been a tradition in much of the world for centuries... more
Dec 14, 2011 12:00 AM Emily Patti A&E Feature
Ballini, Ogburn and Baumann
Every Monday night at the Jazz Estate, singer-songwriter Marc Ballini, mandolinist Ryan Ogburn and guitarist Craig Baumann present an informal, free evening of music at the Jazz Estate. The residency has changed markedly since its more
Jul 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Film Friend
There is something particularly unique about John Roberts' four-minute film, Mary’s Friend, despite its shortcomings ("And there are quite a few of those," chuckles Middleton-born Roberts, looking at his flat checkbook and recalling his tr more
Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Robert Richard Jorge Film Reviews 3 Comments
Tess Passes On
Milwaukee’s music scene lost another veteran musician this week when James Tessier, known to everyone simply as Tess, died in the hospital of cancer on Thursday, June 3. Although he did a little busking on the streets with his acoustic guit... more
Jun 4, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Music Feature 4 Comments
Bucks Vs. Thunder
Brandon Jennings and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight at a 7:30 p.m. game at the Bradley Center.,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee