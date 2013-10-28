Hooligan'S
Hooligan’s Owner John Sidoff Passes the Torch
Thirty-five years ago, John Sidoff and his wife, Cindy,became the third set of new owners of the iconic Hooligan’s Super Bar, converting the original“nickel beer and quarter shot” bar into a restaurant that now offers a popular food menu and .. more
Oct 28, 2013 7:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Classic East Side Corner Bar
Hooligan’s has been in business since 1936. The nearly triangular-shaped corner bar, just a stone’s throw from the Oriental Theatre, has evolved in recent decades. At one time it was a place to buy bottles of Thunderbird more
Dec 13, 2012 12:43 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Von Trier's New Menu Is a Natural
When Karl Lotharius remodeled an ordinary corner tavern and endowed it with Germanic charm in the late 1970s, Von Trier was born. The bar immediately had a unique sense of atmosphere, with its murals of German scenes, stained-glass windows.... more
Apr 26, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Event of the Week: Our Milwaukee for Haiti
Youthaiti(www.youthaiti.org) supports the work of Haitianyouth in repairing their countr Shepherd ,Expresso more
Jan 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: Protecting the Great Lakes
The New York Times ,Expresso more
May 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Super Bowl Sunday
Sadly, the Packers have the day off, but that won’t preventmost football fans from I’m Not There ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee