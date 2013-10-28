RSS

Hooligan'S

hooligans.jpg.jpe

Thirty-five years ago, John Sidoff and his wife, Cindy,became the third set of new owners of the iconic Hooligan’s Super Bar, converting the original“nickel beer and quarter shot” bar into a restaurant that now offers a popular food menu and .. more

Oct 28, 2013 7:00 PM Around MKE

hooligans.jpg.jpe

Hooligan’s has been in business since 1936. The nearly triangular-shaped corner bar, just a stone’s throw from the Oriental Theatre, has evolved in recent decades. At one time it was a place to buy bottles of Thunderbird more

Dec 13, 2012 12:43 AM Dining Preview

blogimage18498.jpe

When Karl Lotharius remodeled an ordinary corner tavern and endowed it with Germanic charm in the late 1970s, Von Trier was born. The bar immediately had a unique sense of atmosphere, with its murals of German scenes, stained-glass windows.... more

Apr 26, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Youthaiti(www.youthaiti.org) supports the work of Haitianyouth in repairing their countr Shepherd ,Expresso more

Jan 27, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso

blogimage2212.jpe

The New York Times ,Expresso more

May 28, 2008 12:00 AM Expresso 2 Comments

blogimage727.jpe

Sadly, the Packers have the day off, but that won’t preventmost football fans from I’m Not There ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 3, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES