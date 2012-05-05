RSS

Hope Sandoval And The Warm Inven

Because it hasn't been painful enough to be a Brewers fan this week, but now Ryan Braun has a sore Achilles and Carlos Gomez left tonight's game, apparently with some sort of hamstring issue.Braun left Wednesday's game after his heel started to b.. more

May 5, 2012 3:48 AM Theater

blogimage8201.jpe

<p>Three Milwaukee acts will celebrate new album releases on Friday, two of them at the same venue. Folk-rockers <strong>Juniper Tar</strong> have invited a small army of guest musicians, including Paul Cebar, Trapper Schoepp, The Championship\'s .. more

Apr 26, 2012 5:00 PM On Music

blogimage8226.jpe

Every five to eight years, Sandovalemerges from her cocoon with a new album, then tours, a ritual in which sheseems to take no pleasure. She literally hides from her audiences, performingon stages lit dimmer than a nocturnal animals hut at ... more

Oct 6, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 3 Comments

blogimage8201.jpe

In a recent interview, Hope Sandoval let it drop that her long-dormant ’90s band Mazzy Star hasn’t actually broken up, and is slowly working on new material. It was a bit like learning Jeff Mangum is putting the finishing touches on a new N... more

Oct 4, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES