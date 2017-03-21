Horns
Red Baraat: Bhangra Pirates (Rhyme & Reason Records)
As the album title suggests, Bhangra Pirates is a wild take on contemporary Indian street music whose horns and booty-shaking marching beats will remind some listene,Album Reviews more
Mar 21, 2017 1:40 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Bongos Ikwue and Double X
With nearly all the news filtering out of North Africa these days concerned with the anti-groove, zero-fun Islamic extremists holding Mali’s rich tradition hostage, a new release of sunny Afrobeat and the very first outside-of-Nigeria more
Feb 21, 2013 5:37 PM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Gary Tanin
Love Changes was 40 years in the making, in a manner of speaking. In 1972 Gary Tanin, a young Milwaukee songwriter, released an LP of hopeful melancholy called Love Changes All. It was naked, just voice and piano, but more
Feb 21, 2013 5:36 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Madison´s Mile O`Fun
Sure, it feels like traveling to another country, but you can leave the passport at home, BeadStyle ,Traveling Shepherd more
Dec 12, 2007 12:00 AM Gary Knowles Art for Art's Sake