RSS

Horns

redbaraat.jpg.jpe

As the album title suggests, Bhangra Pirates is a wild take on contemporary Indian street music whose horns and booty-shaking marching beats will remind some listene,Album Reviews more

Mar 21, 2017 1:40 PM Album Reviews

album_cover_wulu_wulu(2).jpg.jpe

With nearly all the news filtering out of North Africa these days concerned with the anti-groove, zero-fun Islamic extremists holding Mali’s rich tradition hostage, a new release of sunny Afrobeat and the very first outside-of-Nigeria more

Feb 21, 2013 5:37 PM Album Reviews

cover-photo-duotione.jpg.jpe

Love Changes was 40 years in the making, in a manner of speaking. In 1972 Gary Tanin, a young Milwaukee songwriter, released an LP of hopeful melancholy called Love Changes All. It was naked, just voice and piano, but more

Feb 21, 2013 5:36 PM Album Reviews

blogimage193.jpe

Sure, it feels like traveling to another country, but you can leave the passport at home, BeadStyle ,Traveling Shepherd more

Dec 12, 2007 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

SOCIAL UPDATES