Horny Goat Hideaway
It’s Time for Outdoor Dining
Places for outdoor dining in Milwaukee more
Jun 22, 2015 10:01 PM Alisa Malavenda Eat/Drink
A Shear (and Pleasant) Madness at Potawatomi
I’ve seen over 850shows as a theater critic in the past dozen years. In all that timeI’ve never once gone to the Northern Lights Theater in PotawatomiHotel & Casino. It’s an interesting venue. From the nearest busstop I could find, it’s a long.. more
Oct 10, 2014 2:43 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Growlers: A New Twist on an Old Tradition
With so many craft breweries and brewpubs in our town you may be wondering if there is a way to bring that fresh draught taste home with you. Bottles are easy more
Mar 10, 2014 12:48 AM Susan Harpt Grimes A&E Feature
Hideaway on the KK
The main building of the Horny Goat Hideaway is undergoing renovation but the fun here still continues. Just enter at the north gate for a seat at the summer bar or one of the many outdoor tables. The bar has a roof and it converts to open-... more
Jul 28, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Horny Goat Hideaway’s Fun, Pub Atmosphere
About a year ago, the Horny Goat Brewing Co. joined the proud tradition of Wisconsin-crafted beers and introduced a new brand to the area. In October 2009 the Horny Goat Hideaway opened in a former industrial building located on the banks o... more
May 4, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 2 Comments