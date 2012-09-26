Horror Movies
The Creature from the Gray Lake
Ice fishingalways includes an element of risk. The frozen surface might not be as solid asit appears and if the hole is wide enough, a drunken fisherman could tumble in.But no one looking for a hardy experience in the elements could expect to.. more
Sep 26, 2012 1:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Reluctant Innkeepers
<p> A hotel dating from the Victorian Age is closing and a pair of GenY employees, Claire and Luke, is left to turn out the lights on the final weekend. Luke, an Internet nerd, and Clair, a perky girl with asthma, are half-seriously conducting pa.. more
Apr 21, 2012 12:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Horrors of Stephen King
Stephen King fans have never liked Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of The Shining and King agrees wholeheartedly. In the TCM documentary A Night at the Movies: The Horrors of Stephen King, the bestselling author describes the fundamental emotional.. more
Sep 20, 2011 2:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
American Nightmares
According to the documentary Nightmares in Red, White and Blue (out on DVD), horror debuted in American cinema with the 1910 Edison Studio version of Frankenstein. The monster flopped at the box office. Not until the horror of World War I and the.. more
Nov 30, 2010 1:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Haunting
Nowadays most horror films are horrible, if not laughable. The Scary Movie folks had the right idea mocking what the genre has become. But it doesn’t have to be that way. One of the most chilling horror films ever, TheHaunting (1963), shows no b.. more
Nov 3, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Vintage Horror
“What are you doing in that funny looking get-up?” Asking the question is a man wearing a pith helmet, a khaki colonial officer’s uniform, tall leather cavalry boots and a flowing cape. In comparison, the sidekick he’s questioning cuts a modes.. more
Sep 30, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Book of Zombies
Just in time for Halloween, Glenn Kay’s Zombie Movies: The Ultimate Guide (published by Chicago Review Press) is a chronological account of every zombie picture the author could locate. He found many, beginning with Bela Lugosi’s White Zombie (193.. more
Sep 16, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Strangers
A beautiful young woman clutches a raised knife and advances fearfully into the dark unknown. It's long been a visual cliché in slasher and bad horror flicks, but The Strangers is neither. It stars Liv Tyler as Kristen, the woman trying to fend o.. more
May 31, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
1408 x Two
For Stephen King, the demons driving and gnawing at writers in their solitary introspection are as terrifying as any infernal monster. The tormented writer coming unglued has been a familiar feature in King�s fiction, most famously the thwarted n.. more
Dec 24, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Dark Mirror
The temptation to push STOP almost overcame me five minutes into Dark Mirror, an indie horror movie out on DVD. The clichés of contemporary scary movies were mounting: the bass heavy music signifying BE SCARED, the opening teaser of mayhem follo.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood