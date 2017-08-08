Horror
Novelist Benjamin Percy's Digital Dystopian Nightmare
In his novel The Dark Net, Benjamin Percy transforms Portland, Ore. into a virtually ravaged society on the verge of imminent invasion by a violent horde of demons. more
Aug 8, 2017 2:28 PM Jenni Herrick Books
John Carpenter @ The Pabst Theater
68-year-old John Carpenter’s first-ever tour was a multi-media experience that drew a passionate, cultishly devoted crowd. more
Jul 19, 2016 10:28 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Milwaukee Twisted Dreams Film Festival Returns For Second Year
The Milwaukee Twisted Dreams Film Festival recentlyannounced a return for its second year, following a successful inaugural event.The festival will run from March 31 through April 2 at the UndergroundCollaborative on the lower level of t.. more
Jun 15, 2016 9:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Reviewed In 60 Seconds: 'Unfriended'
The Optimism Vaccine presents a 60 second review of the found-footage evil technology horror film Unfriended . It plays like an overlong student film, but is it at least more enjoyable than Paul Blart 2?For more from The Optimism Vaccine, incl.. more
Apr 23, 2015 3:05 PM Steve Cuff Around MKE
'Unfriended'
'Unfriended' views a group of online chat-room friends who are haunted after their dead friend messages the group to declare they must pay for a shameful video posted online, that ultimately provoked her suicide. more
Apr 15, 2015 12:15 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Jeremy C. Welter is Frankenstein’s Monster at Off the Wall
DaleGutzman’s Off the Wall Theatre brings an adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstiento life this month. From Boris Karloff to Robert DeNiro, there have beencountless interpretations of the creation of Dr. Victor Frankenstein in cinemaover th.. more
Nov 9, 2014 7:22 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The FINAL Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show
Angry Young Men Limited has announced kind of a shocking bit of news recently. Their ever-popular Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show which has been something of a long-stranding local theater tradition will meet its finalperformance this comin.. more
Oct 19, 2014 7:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Getting the Blood Right With Carrie and Theatre Unchained
Irealize that it’s a classic of horror cinema, but I could never get into BrianDe Palma’s 1976 film adaptation of Carrie . Maybe it’s the fact thatSissy Spacek just didn’t feel right in the role for me. Or maybe it’s the factthat I really don’.. more
Sep 16, 2014 10:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Revenge Society w/ The Polyps, The Violet Hour and The Ingots @ Down and Over
After the bitter, sub-zero temperatures and polar vertexes swept through the city, this weekend’s warmer weather didn’t provide complete relief. The still-frozen ground and heavy rainfall ended,Concert Reviews more
Jan 13, 2014 11:17 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Italian Horror Maestros Goblin Land in America, Belatedly
An instrumental Italian progressive-rock band with a cumbersome history and a cult following, Goblin built its vast reputation largely by composing scores for iconic horror films in the 1970s. Yet longtime keyboardist Maurizio Guarini prefe... more
Nov 27, 2013 12:32 AM Michael Popke Music Feature
Lives and Times Uncertain
I don’t know why retired Milwaukee pathologist Reuben Eisenstein decided to set his debut novella during the 1970s, but the choice was spot on.Date Certain takes place in the post-Vietnam War, post-Watergate, post-’60s-activism Carter years... more
Aug 14, 2013 12:26 AM Paul Mccomas Books
The Case of Charles Dexter Ward (SelfMadeHero), by H.P Lovecraft and I.N.J. Culbard
Many short stories by 20th-century master of horror H.P. Lovecraft have been transposed in recent years into graphic novel format. One of the artists involved in those projects, I.N.J. Culbard, has moved on to Lovecraft’s novella more
Apr 19, 2013 5:14 PM David Luhrssen Books
Tarlach Debuts With Dark Age ‘Plaguewalker’
Years ago, when my then-girlfriend saw me reading yet another Joyce Carol Oates book, she fretted, “But she's so dark!”“Hardly,” I countered... more
Oct 22, 2012 10:53 PM Paul Mccomas Books
‘The Alchemist Eye’ Seeks to Scare
Aaron Kopec's horror stories at the Alchemist Theatre have collected quite a rogues' gallery over the years. Past villains have included Dracula, Jack the Ripper and H.H. Holmes. This fall, Kopec delves into less familiar... more
Oct 10, 2012 3:19 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Zimmerman Debuts 'The Orphanmaster'
Witchcraft, war, murder and romance abound in The Orphanmaster, the debut novel by Jean Zimmerman. Set in 1663 New Amsterdam (present-day Manhattan), The Orphanmaster tells the story of orphaned Blandine van Couvering... more
Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Everyone Loves a Good Train Wreck: Why We Can't Look Away (Sarah Crichton Books), by Eric G. Wilson
Our society hides death in a haze of euphemism (what did he pass, a kidney stone?) and antibacterial has become a lifestyle, yet we also live in a culture where gruesome flourishes and horror are an industry. These are among the paradoxes e... more
May 22, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
The Significant Insight of ‘Bob Dylan in America’
Sean Wilentz’s Bob Dylan in America (Doubleday) is a significant work that connects Dylan’s narrative shift from American oral tradition song to literary text. It is also a definitive social and political history regarding what is buried de... more
Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books 2 Comments
Icarus Witch
Ronnie James Dio spawned countless imitators—musically, vocally and lyrically. And if imitation is, indeed, the sincerest form of flattery, then Pittsburgh’s Icarus Witch—a veteran under-the-radar metal band that opened for the Dio-front more
Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Does the Milwaukee County Bus System Have a Long-Term Future?
As the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) celebrated its 150th anniversary last week, questions remain about its long-term survival and the political will to fix it.Transit supporters had worked hard for years to find secure, dedicated ... more
May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
In Tandem Entertains With ‘The Apple Tree’
“Be careful what you ask for. You just might get it.” These all-too-familiar words have an all-too-true meaning for the characters in The Apple Tree, which In Tandem Theatre opened last weekend.The Apple Tree is actually three separate stor... more
May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater