RSS

Horror

thedarknet.jpg.jpe

In his novel The Dark Net, Benjamin Percy transforms Portland, Ore. into a virtually ravaged society on the verge of imminent invasion by a violent horde of demons. more

Aug 8, 2017 2:28 PM Books

carpenterwide.jpg.jpe

68-year-old John Carpenter’s first-ever tour was a multi-media experience that drew a passionate, cultishly devoted crowd. more

Jul 19, 2016 10:28 AM Concert Reviews

twisteddreamsfilmfest.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Twisted Dreams Film Festival recentlyannounced a return for its second year, following a successful inaugural event.The festival will run from March 31 through April 2 at the UndergroundCollaborative on the lower level of t.. more

Jun 15, 2016 9:01 PM Around MKE

unfriended.jpg.jpe

The Optimism Vaccine presents a 60 second review of the found-footage evil technology horror film Unfriended . It plays like an overlong student film, but is it at least more enjoyable than Paul Blart 2?For more from The Optimism Vaccine, incl.. more

Apr 23, 2015 3:05 PM Around MKE

filmclips_unfriended.jpg.jpe

'Unfriended' views a group of online chat-room friends who are haunted after their dead friend messages the group to declare they must pay for a shameful video posted online, that ultimately provoked her suicide. more

Apr 15, 2015 12:15 PM Film Clips

frankensteins_monster_off_the-wall.jpg.jpe

DaleGutzman’s Off the Wall Theatre brings an adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstiento life this month. From Boris Karloff to Robert DeNiro, there have beencountless interpretations of the creation of Dr. Victor Frankenstein in cinemaover th.. more

Nov 9, 2014 7:22 AM Theater

night_of_the_living_dead_puppet_show.jpg.jpe

Angry Young Men Limited has announced kind of a shocking bit of news recently. Their ever-popular Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show which has been something of a long-stranding local theater tradition will meet its finalperformance this comin.. more

Oct 19, 2014 7:00 AM Theater

carrie.jpg.jpe

Irealize that it’s a classic of horror cinema, but I could never get into BrianDe Palma’s 1976 film adaptation of Carrie . Maybe it’s the fact thatSissy Spacek just didn’t feel right in the role for me. Or maybe it’s the factthat I really don’.. more

Sep 16, 2014 10:00 AM Theater

the revenge society milwaukee punk.jpg.jpe

After the bitter, sub-zero temperatures and polar vertexes swept through the city, this weekend’s warmer weather didn’t provide complete relief. The still-frozen ground and heavy rainfall ended,Concert Reviews more

Jan 13, 2014 11:17 AM Concert Reviews

goblin.jpg.jpe

An instrumental Italian progressive-rock band with a cumbersome history and a cult following, Goblin built its vast reputation largely by composing scores for iconic horror films in the 1970s. Yet longtime keyboardist Maurizio Guarini prefe... more

Nov 27, 2013 12:32 AM Music Feature

I don’t know why retired Milwaukee pathologist Reuben Eisenstein decided to set his debut novella during the 1970s, but the choice was spot on.Date Certain takes place in the post-Vietnam War, post-Watergate, post-’60s-activism Carter years... more

Aug 14, 2013 12:26 AM Books

book_case of charles.jpg.jpe

Many short stories by 20th-century master of horror H.P. Lovecraft have been transposed in recent years into graphic novel format. One of the artists involved in those projects, I.N.J. Culbard, has moved on to Lovecraft’s novella more

Apr 19, 2013 5:14 PM Books

plauge.jpg.jpe

Years ago, when my then-girlfriend saw me reading yet another Joyce Carol Oates book, she fretted, “But she's so dark!”“Hardly,” I countered... more

Oct 22, 2012 10:53 PM Books

Aaron Kopec's horror stories at the Alchemist Theatre have collected quite a rogues' gallery over the years. Past villains have included Dracula, Jack the Ripper and H.H. Holmes. This fall, Kopec delves into less familiar... more

Oct 10, 2012 3:19 PM Theater

blogimage19492.jpe

Witchcraft, war, murder and romance abound in The Orphanmaster, the debut novel by Jean Zimmerman. Set in 1663 New Amsterdam (present-day Manhattan), The Orphanmaster tells the story of orphaned Blandine van Couvering... more

Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage18756.jpe

Our society hides death in a haze of euphemism (what did he pass, a kidney stone?) and antibacterial has become a lifestyle, yet we also live in a culture where gruesome flourishes and horror are an industry. These are among the paradoxes e... more

May 22, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage12871.jpe

Sean Wilentz’s Bob Dylan in America (Doubleday) is a significant work that connects Dylan’s narrative shift from American oral tradition song to literary text. It is also a definitive social and political history regarding what is buried de... more

Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Books 2 Comments

blogimage11548.jpe

Ronnie James Dio spawned countless imitators—musically, vocally and lyrically. And if imitation is, indeed, the sincerest form of flattery, then Pittsburgh’s Icarus Witch—a veteran under-the-radar metal band that opened for the Dio-front more

Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage10887.jpe

As the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) celebrated its 150th anniversary last week, questions remain about its long-term survival and the political will to fix it.Transit supporters had worked hard for years to find secure, dedicated ... more

May 12, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

blogimage10816.jpe

“Be careful what you ask for. You just might get it.” These all-too-familiar words have an all-too-true meaning for the characters in The Apple Tree, which In Tandem Theatre opened last weekend.The Apple Tree is actually three separate stor... more

May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES