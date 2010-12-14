The Hostage
Going To A Staged Brothel For Christmas
Once again, Jimmy Dragolovich puts together a solidly impressive two-tiered set in the tiny space of the Carte Blanche Studio Theatre. Multiple doors open and shut and sometimes slam shut over the course of the comedy. It’s set in a brothel some.. more
Dec 14, 2010 8:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
An Irishman and a Brit Walk Into a Brothel . . .
Brendan Behan had been out of prison for about a decade when he’d written The Hostage. His ties with the Irish Republican Army were more or less in his past by that time. The Irish poet/writer had reached a considerable level of success before .. more
Nov 29, 2010 10:22 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Day Wall Street Exploded: A Story of America in Its First Age of Terror (Oxford University Press), by Beverly Gage
On Sept. 16, 1920, one of the world's first car bombs was detonated. The vehicle was a hor The Day Wall Street Exploded ,Books more
Apr 13, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
The Art of Pilsen
In the 1970s, the Pilsen neighborhood on Chicago's Lower West Side became the capital for a predominantly Mexican population. More than 30 years later, Pilsen remains a vibrant center for Mexican-American culture and art. It seems fitting t... more
Apr 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee