Hot Coffin

triple eye.jpg.jpe

It’s rare to see a festival as dedicated to a specific sound and specific approach as this weekend’s Triple Eye Industries Fest. more

Aug 29, 2017 9:42 AM Concert Reviews 4 Comments

localmusic_tripleeye_b.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee punk label Triple Eye Industries celebrates its two-year anniversary with two nights of shows at the Cactus Club. more

Aug 23, 2016 3:15 PM Local Music

hot coffin.jpg.jpe

If Milwaukee rockers Hot Coffin don't sound quite as you remember them, it's not just you. Since releasing their debut album Law last February, the group has swapped original singer Sean Williamson for Chris Chuzles, formerly of Disguised by Birds.. more

Jun 24, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

whips.jpg.jpe

Year One is a blistering five-song rocker of an EP that effectively serves as a brash introduction to young Bay View-based outfit Whips. The project is so young, in fact, its own first year hasn’t even concluded yet. About 12 months ago, Wh... more

Oct 30, 2013 12:54 AM Local Music

cog.jpg.jpe

Since releasing its debut EP Daylight in July 2012, Milwaukee rock band City Of Ghosts hasn’t made much noise. Amid a near moratorium on playing out—save for an acoustic set at Milwaukee’s Warped Tour and a set for Bay more

Oct 16, 2013 12:26 AM Local Music

hotcoffin.jpg.jpe

The 2000s found punk music in transition, as the purebred traditionalist and pop-punk bands of the ’90s gave way to a tide of younger emo and post-hardcore groups with more dramatic songs and fussier hair. For a while these more

Feb 18, 2013 5:18 PM Music Feature

Though Milwaukee isn’t by any means known for its reggae scene, the genre has maintained a steady enough presence at local clubs and bars that fans can catch a reggae DJ most nights of the week. Seeing a reggae band live, though, is more of... more

Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

