Hot Coffin
Triple Eyes Industries Played to its Base at its Latest Showcase
It’s rare to see a festival as dedicated to a specific sound and specific approach as this weekend’s Triple Eye Industries Fest. more
Aug 29, 2017 9:42 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 4 Comments
Triple Eye Industries Celebrates Two Very Productive Years
The Milwaukee punk label Triple Eye Industries celebrates its two-year anniversary with two nights of shows at the Cactus Club. more
Aug 23, 2016 3:15 PM Michael Carriere Local Music
Hear the First Track from Hot Coffin 2.0, "A Lesson in Sleep"
If Milwaukee rockers Hot Coffin don't sound quite as you remember them, it's not just you. Since releasing their debut album Law last February, the group has swapped original singer Sean Williamson for Chris Chuzles, formerly of Disguised by Birds.. more
Jun 24, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Rockers Whips Get Off to a Fast Start
Year One is a blistering five-song rocker of an EP that effectively serves as a brash introduction to young Bay View-based outfit Whips. The project is so young, in fact, its own first year hasn’t even concluded yet. About 12 months ago, Wh... more
Oct 30, 2013 12:54 AM Tyler Maas Local Music
City Of Ghosts Get Atmospheric on 'Calm in the Current'
Since releasing its debut EP Daylight in July 2012, Milwaukee rock band City Of Ghosts hasn’t made much noise. Amid a near moratorium on playing out—save for an acoustic set at Milwaukee’s Warped Tour and a set for Bay more
Oct 16, 2013 12:26 AM Tyler Maas Local Music
Hot Coffin’s Self-Accepting Rock ’n’ Roll
The 2000s found punk music in transition, as the purebred traditionalist and pop-punk bands of the ’90s gave way to a tide of younger emo and post-hardcore groups with more dramatic songs and fussier hair. For a while these more
Feb 18, 2013 5:18 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
‘Positive Vibrations’ Night Goes Back to Reggae’s Roots
Though Milwaukee isn’t by any means known for its reggae scene, the genre has maintained a steady enough presence at local clubs and bars that fans can catch a reggae DJ most nights of the week. Seeing a reggae band live, though, is more of... more
Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music