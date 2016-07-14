hot dogs
First Look: Portillo’s Brookfield
Chicago-based restaurant chain Portillo’s is set to open itsfirst Wisconsin location on Tuesday, July 19 at 17685 W Bluemound Rd inBrookfield. A soft open was held this week to a select group of pre-registeredcustomers.Whil.. more
Jul 14, 2016 6:57 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
From Culinary Twists to Twisted Bistro
Jason Joyner and Amber Atlee, owners of the Culinary Twists food cart, celebrated the grand opening of the Twisted Bistro in March. The Culinary Twists cart, seen at farmers’ markets all around town last year, was known more
May 28, 2014 2:24 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Miller Park's Menu Goes High End
Two words are almost guaranteed to make Miller Park Executive Chef John DiMartini cringe: fast food. Since taking over the park’s kitchens, he’s pushed back against the perception that stadium food has to be junk food by more
Apr 3, 2014 5:31 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Jim Gaffigan @ The Pabst Theater
Jim Gaffigan has managed a heft of transcendent and eternally quotable comedy specials, in addition to film and television roles, along with publishing his first book, Dad Is Fat, which he release,Comedy Reviews more
Dec 31, 2013 10:51 AM Tyler Maas Comedy
Black Sheep in Walker's Point Offers Buy-Local Specials During Black Friday Weekend
One of the newer additions to Walker's Point's rapidly expanding culinary scene, the Black Sheep restaurant and wine bar at 216 S. 2nd St. is giving customers a little extra incentive to shop local during this coming Black Friday weekend. Any cust.. more
Nov 21, 2013 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Classic Sicilian-American Comfort Food
The Runaway Meatball, Shorewood’s newest Sicilian pizza and sandwich take-out/delivery place, opened in early July. The restaurant took over the former more
Jul 31, 2013 12:05 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Eric Aho Returns to Tory Folliard Gallery
Tory Folliard Gallery invites a favorite New England painter, Eric Aho, to Milwaukee for “Eric Aho: Occurrence.” The exhibition, Aho’s fifth solo show for the gallery, opens Nov. 20 with new oil on linen landscapes filled with spontaneou more
Nov 15, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Bar Leagues in Milwaukee
Milwaukee plays host to an enormous bar league culture that offers its participants an opportunity to play games, make friends and unwind in the clubhouse, which, in this case, is a bar. Leagues operate year-round, and offer a range of acti... more
Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich A&E Feature
British Comedy, Midlife Madness
Reginald Perrin is married and middle-aged, a corporate manager and bored out of his mind, literally out of his mind. Like an airplane on autopilot, he is losing altitude and heading for a crash. The 1970s British TV comedy, “The Fall and Ris.. more
May 3, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Short Orders (Halsted and Madison)
The City of Big Shoulders is known for many things: the Bears, the blues,corrupt politics and the world’s best hot dogs. You can find the l,Dining Out more
Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview