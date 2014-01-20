Hot Pop
Three New Exhibitions: "Certificates of Presence," "A Culture of Evil," "Alter Egos"
When it comes to visual arts, Milwaukee’s cup runneth over. MKEartis here to wipe up the overflow. These recently opened shows are all well worth a visit.“Certificates of Presence: Vivian Maier, Livija Patikne, J.Lindemann” .. more
Jan 20, 2014 8:34 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Milwaukee Comedy Festival Day One
This year's Milwaukee Comedy Fest slips into the classy Next Act Theatre Space on 255 South Water Street with a very slick professionalism that makes it feel kind of like a comedy convention. One half expects to find booths from various comedy v.. more
Aug 4, 2012 11:05 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Gallery Night and Day Opens Doors
On Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30, the quarterly Gallery Night and Day opens more than 50 doors to multiple venues so the city will enjoy art. This summer's two-day event welcomes some of most eclectic exhibitions the weekend has ev... more
Jul 27, 2011 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Scams!
Scams have been around since snake oil was invented. But consumer advocates say that scams have taken a particularly nasty turn thanks to two recent trends: new technologies that allow anonymous scammers to create fake relationships with th... more
Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Around MKE 6 Comments
Open Invitations
A new art gallery creates excitement by turningpreviously bare walls into vehicles for April25 - June 13 at the UWM Union Art Gallery, 2200 E. KenwoodBlvd. Call 414.229 ,Art more
May 7, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts