Hot Science
Take a Dip in the New NiceFM Label Compilation, Comp4Pools
For the better part of a decade, much of themost exciting electronic music coming out of Milwaukee sounded like it crawled out of the dankest corners of a musty, cobwebbed basement. There’sstill some truly incredible music coming out of the indu.. more
Jun 29, 2017 5:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Is Milwaukee's Electronic Music Scene on the Brink of a Boom?
There’s more energy in Milwaukee’s electronic scene right now than there’s been in decades. The local label NiceFM is trying to seize the moment. more
Mar 7, 2017 3:57 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Pressboard, Max Holiday, Victor Orozco, Hot Science and The Demix @ Quarters Rock N’ Roll Palace
Generous doses of acid house kept the crowd dancing at the most recent installment of Milwaukee’s long-running MELT concert series. more
Nov 28, 2016 10:16 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 24-30
My Morning Jacket’s Jim James indulges his psychedelic side, while a bunch of local blues players get the old gang back together. more
Nov 22, 2016 4:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Crumbs from the Table of Joy
The women-founded, women-run theater company Renaissance Theaterworks launches its new cultural diversity series as it collaborates with the African-American theater group Uprootedon on a production of Lynn Nottage’s 1995 drama Crumbs... more
Jan 30, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee