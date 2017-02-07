Hot Water/Wherehouse
Three’s a Crowd?
Ruthie answers questions from a reader considering a three-way and another wondering how young is too young for a cell phone. Upcoming events include: The Brew City Bombshells’ “Taboo” show at Hot Water Wherehouse, Feb. 10; Woman Up! at ... more
Feb 7, 2017 3:27 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Alliance Française for some Beaujolais Nouveau
Alliance Française deMilwaukee is the focal point for Francophiles and Francophones in ourcommunity. Hot off the Alliance’s 18th–annual fundraiser (“Fête du Cercled’Or”) comes their “friendraiser.” “La Fête du BeaujolaisNouveau .. more
Oct 27, 2016 2:03 PM John Jahn Around MKE
Milwaukee's Fabulous Storytellers
Founded in 2009, the storytelling series Ex Fabula has grown from earnest experiment to thriving community hub. Its programming consists of slams, workshops, outreach events and even a weekly segment on WUWM. In the midst of America’s most ... more
Apr 19, 2016 4:09 PM Elizabeth Elving A&E Feature
Summer—That’s a Wrap!
Ruthie answers a question from a Straight guy nervous about dancing at his wedding, and plugs exciting events including the Shepherd Express’ last Street Eats of the Summer, Sept. 11; Out in the Park at Six Flags Great America, Sept. 12; an... more
Sep 7, 2015 8:21 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Cleavage at the Wherehouse
It’s a variety show exploring the nature of masculinity. From the outside it all looks so bewildering. The text promoting the event describes it as an opportunity to, “discover the mysteries of masculine wiles at the beautiful Hot Water Wher.. more
Jul 31, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Present Music’s ‘Music Nation’
Present Music ended the season last Friday evening with “Music Nation” at Hot Water Wherehouse. Most of the music was chosen by audience vote. The result was a good and consistently intriguing program. more
Jun 9, 2015 8:27 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Voting for Present Music
Present Music’s Artistic Director Kevin Stalheim has always favored low barriers between performers and audience. Sometimes, he has endeavored to lower the wall altogether. Once again, Present Music has allowed its audience for contemporary... more
May 26, 2015 7:43 PM David Luhrssen Classical Music
Deadman’s Carnival New Years Eve
Vaudeville-inspired circus-goth variety act Deadman’s Carnival will ring in 2105 tonight at the Hot Water Wherehouse on S. Water St. The venue lies in the cozy shadows of bigger venues. Located near the Kinnickinnic River, the spot is located just.. more
Dec 31, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Steppin' Out with the Big Wig
Who says there’s not much to do in Milwaukee? The gays are bustin’ out with a full calendar of wild events, great shows, swanky celebrations and more. Too fancy-smancy? More of a meat-and-potatoes type? (And, who doesn’t like a good set of ... more
Apr 22, 2014 9:11 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Mother Nature is a bitch!
Mother Nature is a bitch! There…I said it. Sure, a woman’s prerogative is to change her mind, but this broad has taken things too far! Knock back a few PMS pills, lady, and bring us the spring we deserve. For God sakes, the other night it w... more
Apr 9, 2014 12:36 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Performance Happening: Cooperative Performance Milwaukee
Decide what you’d like to see presented in this adventurous performing artists co-op’s first full season. Members will pitch ideas to the public using the entertaining pecha more
Mar 21, 2014 5:07 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Boris and Doris On the Town
A Bit of Bollywood: The Skylight Music Theater will see fun changes under its new artistic director, Viswa Subbaraman. To celebrate his arrival and the upcoming more
Jul 10, 2013 11:13 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Auditions for AIDA
Greendale Community Theatre is one of those inadvertent secrets of local theatre. Yes, the Greendale High School Auditorium gets quite a few people in for their shows, but many of these productions are remarkably polished projects, some of which.. more
Mar 24, 2012 10:38 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Charles Allis Art Museum Honors Bruno Ertz
Birds and insects largely disappear during the winter months, but the Charles Allis Art Museum transports these creatures back to Milwaukee as it honors an exceptional state artist in “Wisconsin Masters: Bruno Ertz.”Manitowoc-born Bruno Ert... more
Dec 14, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Wisconsin Filmmakers Travel ‘Into the Pit’
The Internet, with its blogs, comment boards and chat rooms, is giving voice to what was once a marginalized subspecies of moviegoer: a fringe community of fanboys (and girls) who spent their adolescence renting every horror movie at the lo... more
Aug 16, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Film Reviews
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
In 1995, newly elected President Nelson Mandela became the champion of South Africa's low-ranking national rugby team, the Springboks. To the nation's blacks, Rugby represented white Afrikaner elitism, but believing South Africa's pride was... more
May 24, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
September 24 - September 30
%uFFFD Friday, Sept. 25%uFFFD Donnis w/ DJ Benzi @ Hot Water/Wherehouse, 10 p.m. ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee