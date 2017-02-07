RSS

Hot Water/Wherehouse

Ruthie answers questions from a reader considering a three-way and another wondering how young is too young for a cell phone. Upcoming events include: The Brew City Bombshells’ “Taboo” show at Hot Water Wherehouse, Feb. 10; Woman Up! at ... more

Feb 7, 2017 3:27 PM Dear Ruthie

Alliance Française deMilwaukee is the focal point for Francophiles and Francophones in ourcommunity. Hot off the Alliance’s 18th–annual fundraiser (“Fête du Cercled’Or”) comes their “friendraiser.” “La Fête du BeaujolaisNouveau .. more

Oct 27, 2016 2:03 PM Around MKE

Founded in 2009, the storytelling series Ex Fabula has grown from earnest experiment to thriving community hub. Its programming consists of slams, workshops, outreach events and even a weekly segment on WUWM. In the midst of America’s most ... more

Apr 19, 2016 4:09 PM A&E Feature

Ruthie answers a question from a Straight guy nervous about dancing at his wedding, and plugs exciting events including the Shepherd Express’ last Street Eats of the Summer, Sept. 11; Out in the Park at Six Flags Great America, Sept. 12; an... more

Sep 7, 2015 8:21 PM Hear Me Out

It’s a variety show exploring the nature of masculinity. From the outside it all looks so bewildering. The text promoting the event describes it as an opportunity to, “discover the mysteries of masculine wiles at the beautiful Hot Water Wher.. more

Jul 31, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Present Music ended the season last Friday evening with “Music Nation” at Hot Water Wherehouse. Most of the music was chosen by audience vote. The result was a good and consistently intriguing program. more

Jun 9, 2015 8:27 PM Classical Music

Present Music’s Artistic Director Kevin Stalheim has always favored low barriers between performers and audience. Sometimes, he has endeavored to lower the wall altogether. Once again, Present Music has allowed its audience for contemporary... more

May 26, 2015 7:43 PM Classical Music

Vaudeville-inspired circus-goth variety act Deadman’s Carnival will ring in 2105 tonight at the Hot Water Wherehouse on S. Water St. The venue lies in the cozy shadows of bigger venues. Located near the Kinnickinnic River, the spot is located just.. more

Dec 31, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

Who says there’s not much to do in Milwaukee? The gays are bustin’ out with a full calendar of wild events, great shows, swanky celebrations and more. Too fancy-smancy? More of a meat-and-potatoes type? (And, who doesn’t like a good set of ... more

Apr 22, 2014 9:11 PM Hear Me Out

Mother Nature is a bitch! There…I said it. Sure, a woman’s prerogative is to change her mind, but this broad has taken things too far! Knock back a few PMS pills, lady, and bring us the spring we deserve. For God sakes, the other night it w... more

Apr 9, 2014 12:36 AM Hear Me Out

Decide what you’d like to see presented in this adventurous performing artists co-op’s first full season. Members will pitch ideas to the public using the entertaining pecha more

Mar 21, 2014 5:07 PM Classical Music

A Bit of Bollywood: The Skylight Music Theater will see fun changes under its new artistic director, Viswa Subbaraman. To celebrate his arrival and the upcoming more

Jul 10, 2013 11:13 PM Around MKE

Greendale Community Theatre is one of those inadvertent secrets of local theatre. Yes, the Greendale High School Auditorium gets quite a few people in for their shows, but many of these productions are remarkably polished projects, some of which.. more

Mar 24, 2012 10:38 AM Theater

Birds and insects largely disappear during the winter months, but the Charles Allis Art Museum transports these creatures back to Milwaukee as it honors an exceptional state artist in “Wisconsin Masters: Bruno Ertz.”Manitowoc-born Bruno Ert... more

Dec 14, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

The Internet, with its blogs, comment boards and chat rooms, is giving voice to what was once a marginalized subspecies of moviegoer: a fringe community of fanboys (and girls) who spent their adolescence renting every horror movie at the lo... more

Aug 16, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

In 1995, newly elected President Nelson Mandela became the champion of South Africa's low-ranking national rugby team, the Springboks. To the nation's blacks, Rugby represented white Afrikaner elitism, but believing South Africa's pride was... more

May 24, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

%uFFFD Friday, Sept. 25%uFFFD Donnis w/ DJ Benzi @ Hot Water/Wherehouse, 10 p.m. ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

