Hotel Foster
The Strange Fruit Music Festival Looks to Build Bridges
Beyond spotlighting Milwaukee music, the Strange Fruit music festival looks to stoke conversation and create true community. more
Aug 9, 2016 3:54 PM Michael Carriere Local Music
Tall Boys New Year’s Eve at the Hotel Foster
There’s a kind of desperation that bleeds out of almost any comedy. One doesn't have to be drenched in flop sweat to come across as being needy and anxious onstage in a comedic capacity. The very act of getting onstage with the express idea of.. more
Dec 19, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Le Freak Moves its Pizza Dance Party to Riverwest
After three years on the East Side, the Le Freak dance party has found a new home at Company Brewing. more
Nov 24, 2015 7:08 PM Colton Dunham Music Feature
The New Seven Balance Rock and Bluegrass on ‘Look Closer’
The four members of Milwaukee’s folky rock group The New Seven all share a common training. more
Apr 28, 2015 9:22 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Hotel Foster Will Celebrate All Things Dr. Dre Next Month
Few figures loom larger in hip-hop than Dr. Dre, the producer who laid the template for gangsta rap, recorded one of the more replayable rap albums of all time with The Chronic , and sired stars from Eminem to Snoop Dogg. Don't let his headphone-h.. more
Jan 19, 2015 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 5 Comments
Calamity Janes and the Fratney Street Band End Their Fantastic First Act
A crowded upper flat in Riverwest is piled with empty instrument cases. A teapot simmers on the oven and an ensemble of musicians is gathered around a drum set more
Sep 24, 2014 2:32 AM Tea Krulos Local Music
Twin Brother’s Album of Acceptance
For more than half a decade, singer-guitarist Sean Raasch and drummer Tyler Nelson played together in Jackraasch, a local group that specialized in the kind of bread-and-butter, guitar-based indie-rock that, as their bad luck would have it,... more
Sep 17, 2014 12:31 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Milwaukee Film Festival Announces Sound Vision Lineup
Aug 14, 2014 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
For Brett Newski, Less is More
Brett Newski imposed strict limitations on himself while working on his latest album, American Folk Armageddon, which he recorded at Shane Hochstetler’s Howl Street more
May 21, 2014 1:24 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
This Week in Milwaukee: April 17-23
Nathaniel Rateliff, Keith Sweat, Schoolboy Q and more. more
Apr 16, 2014 1:50 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Top Five Records Readies Milwaukee Rarities Compilation
Apr 6, 2014 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
"Stop Making Sense" Among the Music Docs in the Milwaukee Film Festival's Sound Vision Program
Music documentaries have always been a staple of the Milwaukee Film Festival, but it wasn't until last year that the festival spun them off into their own program, Sound Vision. That program will return for this year's fest with a fresh lineup of .. more
Aug 20, 2013 5:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Juiceboxxx w/ Rio Turbo @ Hotel Foster
With any show there are so many more factors at play than just the quality of the acts involved. There’s the venue, the sound guy, the crowd, the available alcohol and about a million other variab,Concert Reviews more
Aug 9, 2013 11:11 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
JC Brooks and the Uptown Sound @ Hotel Foster
The retro soul revival of the last few years, led in large part by the likes of Daptone Records, has produced its fair share of quality music, but even at its best it comes with some persistent philosophical questions that get in the more
Feb 18, 2013 12:17 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Delta Routine Ups the Ante
When Milwaukee band Delta Routine received the WAMI Award for Alternative Artist of the Year this spring—on top of being named 88Nine Radio Milwaukee’s Band of the Year last year—they had just gone through... more
Oct 3, 2012 3:19 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
AUTOMatic Plays It Straight, Mostly
This summer the Milwaukee hip-hop duo AUTOMatic released either their best or their worst song yet, depending on your tastes: “Move,” a thumping, electro-funk throwback that divided listeners who had grown accustomed... more
Sep 26, 2012 4:26 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Hugh Bob and the Hustle's Pure Country
Nobody would claim that Milwaukee doesn't have a fondness for American music. Spend a week or two going to shows in Bay View, Riverwest or on the East Side, and you'll witness a wide variety of local Americana, folk, folk-rock, roots-rock..... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Milwaukee Film Festival Expands Music Documentary Lineup, Adds a Live Music Series
Music documentaries have consistently been some of the Milwaukee Film Festival\'s best-attended screenings, and festival organizers have taken notice. This year they\'ve expanded their music-documentary lineup into its own program, Sound Vision. A.. more
Aug 28, 2012 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Boris and Doris On the Town
This week, Boris and Doris attend “Haiti 2012 Dreams and Reality," Feathers & Foxtails fashion extravaganza at Hotel Foster and Woodland Pattern. more
Mar 19, 2012 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Warrington Colescott: Cabaret, Comedy & Satire
Sixty years of prints are featured in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s sprawling exhibition on artist Warrington Colescott. The wide-ranging retrospective includes Colescott’s 1948 Lady at Leisure and 2008 Mardi Gras at the more
Sep 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee