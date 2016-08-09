RSS

Hotel Foster

Beyond spotlighting Milwaukee music, the Strange Fruit music festival looks to stoke conversation and create true community. more

Aug 9, 2016 3:54 PM Local Music

Tall Boys Improv

There’s a kind of desperation that bleeds out of almost any comedy. One doesn't have to be drenched in flop sweat to come across as being needy and anxious onstage in a comedic capacity. The very act of getting onstage with the express idea of.. more

Dec 19, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

After three years on the East Side, the Le Freak dance party has found a new home at Company Brewing. more

Nov 24, 2015 7:08 PM Music Feature

Photo by Andrew Nordstrum

The four members of Milwaukee’s folky rock group The New Seven all share a common training. more

Apr 28, 2015 9:22 PM Local Music

DRE DAY MKE / via Facebook

Few figures loom larger in hip-hop than Dr. Dre, the producer who laid the template for gangsta rap, recorded one of the more replayable rap albums of all time with The Chronic , and sired stars from Eminem to Snoop Dogg. Don't let his headphone-h.. more

Jan 19, 2015 7:00 PM On Music 5 Comments

A crowded upper flat in Riverwest is piled with empty instrument cases. A teapot simmers on the oven and an ensemble of musicians is gathered around a drum set more

Sep 24, 2014 2:32 AM Local Music

For more than half a decade, singer-guitarist Sean Raasch and drummer Tyler Nelson played together in Jackraasch, a local group that specialized in the kind of bread-and-butter, guitar-based indie-rock that, as their bad luck would have it,... more

Sep 17, 2014 12:31 AM Local Music

Aug 14, 2014 1:00 PM On Music

Brett Newski imposed strict limitations on himself while working on his latest album, American Folk Armageddon, which he recorded at Shane Hochstetler’s Howl Street more

May 21, 2014 1:24 AM Local Music

Nathaniel Rateliff, Keith Sweat, Schoolboy Q and more. more

Apr 16, 2014 1:50 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Apr 6, 2014 1:00 PM On Music

Music documentaries have always been a staple of the Milwaukee Film Festival, but it wasn't until last year that the festival spun them off into their own program, Sound Vision. That program will return for this year's fest with a fresh lineup of .. more

Aug 20, 2013 5:18 PM On Music

With any show there are so many more factors at play than just the quality of the acts involved. There’s the venue, the sound guy, the crowd, the available alcohol and about a million other variab,Concert Reviews more

Aug 9, 2013 11:11 AM Concert Reviews

The retro soul revival of the last few years, led in large part by the likes of Daptone Records, has produced its fair share of quality music, but even at its best it comes with some persistent philosophical questions that get in the more

Feb 18, 2013 12:17 PM Concert Reviews

When Milwaukee band Delta Routine received the WAMI Award for Alternative Artist of the Year this spring—on top of being named 88Nine Radio Milwaukee’s Band of the Year last year—they had just gone through... more

Oct 3, 2012 3:19 PM Local Music

This summer the Milwaukee hip-hop duo AUTOMatic released either their best or their worst song yet, depending on your tastes: “Move,” a thumping, electro-funk throwback that divided listeners who had grown accustomed... more

Sep 26, 2012 4:26 PM Local Music

Nobody would claim that Milwaukee doesn't have a fondness for American music. Spend a week or two going to shows in Bay View, Riverwest or on the East Side, and you'll witness a wide variety of local Americana, folk, folk-rock, roots-rock..... more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

Music documentaries have consistently been some of the Milwaukee Film Festival\'s best-attended screenings, and festival organizers have taken notice. This year they\'ve expanded their music-documentary lineup into its own program, Sound Vision. A.. more

Aug 28, 2012 2:00 PM On Music

This week, Boris and Doris attend “Haiti 2012 Dreams and Reality," Feathers & Foxtails fashion extravaganza at Hotel Foster and Woodland Pattern. more

Mar 19, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE

Sixty years of prints are featured in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s sprawling exhibition on artist Warrington Colescott. The wide-ranging retrospective includes Colescott’s 1948 Lady at Leisure and 2008 Mardi Gras at the more

Sep 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

