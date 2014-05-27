RSS

Hotel

locavore sweet potato pancakes.jpg.jpe

Potawatomi Bingo Casino is nearly completion of its new hotel, and today the casino announced plans for its first restaurant in that hotel: Locavore, a casual dining restaurant specializing in “globally inspired dishes prepared with local and sust.. more

May 27, 2014 2:00 PM Around MKE

artrev.jpg.jpe

Sweetly sentimental paintings are not for me, but here I stand on the north side of the second floor mezzanine in the Pfister Hotel. Concierge Roc Whitesell is at my side, explaining why the oil painting The Kittens (signed J. LeRoy) more

Nov 27, 2012 12:46 PM Visual Arts

eatmydrinks.jpg.jpe

It’s never easy to upset a decade’s old tradition, particularly one as deep-rooted as afternoon tea, but several years ago, after decades of hosting winter tea service in its grand Lobby Lounge, the Pfister Hotel moved the more

Nov 6, 2012 1:20 PM Dining Preview

dininged_monarchlounge_b.jpg.jpe

Walter Schroeder had already opened many fine hotels around Wisconsin and the Midwest by 1927, but none were as prestigious as the Schroeder Hotel, a 25-story building at the corner of Fifth Street and Wisconsin Avenue that immediately... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage19329.jpe

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele unveiled his favorite proposal for the publicly owned 2 acres of prime real estate overlooking Lake Michigan, a 44-story tower dubbed The... more

Jul 18, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 9 Comments

blogimage19306.jpe

It used to be that hotel restaurants were avoided at all costs. But the past decade has seen great improvements in this area, with the likes of Metro, inside the Hotel Metro, and the Milwaukee... more

Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage10313.jpe

Though it’s already being lauded as her most accessible album, Have One on Me isn’t necessarily Joanna Newsom’s most listenable. A two-hour-long, triple-disc set is a lot to ask an audience to absorb in the age of download-the-songs-you- more

Mar 29, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Theglazed brick building was built as a hotel a century ago, and since the1960s had hous Could you describe or explain the Guest Expressions campaign? ,Dining Out more

Nov 8, 2007 12:00 AM Around MKE

