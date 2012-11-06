RSS
Pink Banana Harvests Dark Comedy in ‘Hothouse’
On your way into the theater, you sign in, receive a patient ID number and have your hand stamped by a charming man with a British accent. The man’s name is Lamb (played by Harry Loeffler-Bell). Lamb is an more
Nov 6, 2012 2:02 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Auditions for Pinter's HOTHOUSE
Harold Pinter's look into the madness of institutionalized life The Hothouse covers a lot of ground on the nature of control, the role of the individual in society and a quite a bit else. Pink Banana Theatre stages a production of The Hothouse t.. more
Jun 14, 2012 11:09 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bacon provides a brief but full history ofPaul’s multiple accomplishments as a coun The Les Paul Guitar Book ,None more
Oct 15, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
