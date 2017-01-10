Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
Speaking American: How Y’all, Youse and You Guys Talk: A Visual Guide (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt), by Josh Katz
Despite homogenization and globalization, not to mention migration across state lines, regional differences persist in America’s spoken English. Some of those differences came as a surprise to New Jersey-born New Yorker Josh Katz, who compi... more
Jan 10, 2017 2:43 PM David Luhrssen Books
From Germany to Germany: Diary 1990 (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt), by Günter Grass
As the East Bloc crumbled and Germany prepared to reunify, Günter Grass was the curmudgeon at the party. The author of The Tin Drum, and other novels that wrestle with German guilt, dislikes diaries but kept one in 1990, a year of rapid cha... more
Feb 5, 2013 9:28 PM David Luhrssen Books
Before the Ink is Dry
Handwriting was once a measure of personality and, as the skill and interest in putting pen to paper dwindles, are we losing touch with an element of our humanity? Is this one reason why people are increasingly bereft of personality—flatlin... more
Feb 5, 2013 9:25 PM David Luhrssen Books
Nanook of the Northwest
Acentury ago, Edward Curtis was famous for his photography of American Indians,especially tribal life in the Pacific Northwest, which documented the old waysbefore they vanished. In Short Nights of the Shadow Catcher: The Epic andImmortal P.. more
Nov 5, 2012 2:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Ec(h)oes of Les Mis
Anticipation for December’s release of the film adaptation of Les Miserables rests on the success of the Broadway musical based on one of the 19thcentury’s signature novels. Anyone interested in the deep underpinnings ofVictor Hugo’s.. more
Nov 3, 2012 4:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Hello Babs
Perhaps theChristmas release of The Guilt Trip , Barbra Streisand’s first starring filmrole since 1996, means the time is right for a new biography. In HelloGorgeous: Becoming Barbra Streisand (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt), William J.Mann focuse.. more
Sep 28, 2012 9:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Humans Are 'The Storytelling Animal'
Jonathan Gottschall has written a smart, concise book on the history and implications of storytelling, providing a refreshing and insightful overview of the mystery and importance of story. To the English grad this may appear to be an obvio... more
Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM Mark Borchardt Books
Milwaukee's Best Club DJ
,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Best of Milwaukee 2009
Wild Oceans
Call it the world’s largest all-you-can-eat buffet. Every years, billions of sardines migrate toward the Kwazulu-Natal coast of South Africa, a gorgeous spectacle that also sparks one of the worlds biggest feeding frenzies, with seals, dolp... more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jay Farrar and Benjamin Gibbard
The vibe of each is late-night boozy slurs and purejazz club finger-snapping. Sampas&rsqu Jack Kerouac Reads on the ,CD Reviews more
Nov 11, 2009 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews