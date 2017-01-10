RSS

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

bookspeakingamerican.jpg.jpe

Despite homogenization and globalization, not to mention migration across state lines, regional differences persist in America’s spoken English. Some of those differences came as a surprise to New Jersey-born New Yorker Josh Katz, who compi... more

Jan 10, 2017 2:43 PM Books

book_rev_germany.jpg.jpe

As the East Bloc crumbled and Germany prepared to reunify, Günter Grass was the curmudgeon at the party. The author of The Tin Drum, and other novels that wrestle with German guilt, dislikes diaries but kept one in 1990, a year of rapid cha... more

Feb 5, 2013 9:28 PM Books

book_rev_missing ink.jpg.jpe

Handwriting was once a measure of personality and, as the skill and interest in putting pen to paper dwindles, are we losing touch with an element of our humanity? Is this one reason why people are increasingly bereft of personality—flatlin... more

Feb 5, 2013 9:25 PM Books

 Acentury ago, Edward Curtis was famous for his photography of American Indians,especially tribal life in the Pacific Northwest, which documented the old waysbefore they vanished. In Short Nights of the Shadow Catcher: The Epic andImmortal P.. more

Nov 5, 2012 2:44 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Anticipation for December’s release of the film adaptation of Les Miserables rests on the success of the Broadway musical based on one of the 19thcentury’s signature novels. Anyone interested in the deep underpinnings ofVictor Hugo’s.. more

Nov 3, 2012 4:04 PM I Hate Hollywood

Perhaps theChristmas release of The Guilt Trip , Barbra Streisand’s first starring filmrole since 1996, means the time is right for a new biography. In HelloGorgeous: Becoming Barbra Streisand (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt), William J.Mann focuse.. more

Sep 28, 2012 9:14 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage18196.jpe

Jonathan Gottschall has written a smart, concise book on the history and implications of storytelling, providing a refreshing and insightful overview of the mystery and importance of story. To the English grad this may appear to be an obvio... more

Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM Books

,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

blogimage8782.jpe

Call it the world’s largest all-you-can-eat buffet. Every years, billions of sardines migrate toward the Kwazulu-Natal coast of South Africa, a gorgeous spectacle that also sparks one of the worlds biggest feeding frenzies, with seals, dolp... more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8670.jpe

The vibe of each is late-night boozy slurs and purejazz club finger-snapping. Sampas&rsqu Jack Kerouac Reads on the ,CD Reviews more

Nov 11, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES