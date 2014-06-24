RSS

Hours

humboldt park beer garden.jpg.jpe

It took a bit longer than organizers hoped, but the Humboldt Park Beer Garden is now a done deal. Today the Milwaukee Common Council approved a liquor license request for the beer garden's operators, the St. Francis Brewery, clearing the way for i.. more

Jun 24, 2014 8:00 PM Around MKE

hubbard park beer garden.jpg.jpe

It's been a banner summer for free beer. Following the Estabrook Park Beer Garden's ceremonial tapping last week, Shorewood’s Hubbard Park Beer Garden will opentomorrow with a party featuring free beer until it runs out. Located betweenthe Hubba.. more

Jun 23, 2014 7:00 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

goodkind staff facebook.jpg.jpe

Photo: facebook.com/goodkindbayview

One of Bay View’s most anticipated new restaurants will open this weekend. Located in the former Mama DeMarinis location at 2457 S. Wentworth Ave., on one of the neighborhood's quieter residential blocks, Goodkind arrives to high expectations than.. more

Jun 20, 2014 5:00 PM Around MKE

croissant.jpg.jpe

Americans are used to a fairly limited selection of bakedgoods. Cookies, muffins and a few other bakery items are the staples of caféand coffee shop menus here. A new bakery in Shorewood, however, is bringingmuch more to the table for early mor.. more

Jun 18, 2014 6:00 PM Around MKE

mccarty pool.jpg.jpe

Jun 16, 2014 7:00 PM Around MKE

humboldt park beer garden.jpg.jpe

Whenthe Milwaukee County Parks Department announced a proposal this January for theSt. Francis beer garden to operate a beer garden in Humboldt Park, the hope wasto launch the beer garden in May. One week into the month, however, that timeline .. more

May 7, 2014 8:00 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

kohls art generation.jpg.jpe

To accommodate kids on spring break, the Kohl’s Art Generation Studio at the Milwaukee Art Museum will offer extended hours from April 15-20. The studio will be open daily from 10a.m. to 4p.m. for their “Spring Loaded” themed activities, which .. more

Apr 11, 2014 3:00 PM Around MKE

In March, juries in Smith County and Matagorda County sentenced Henry Wooten and Melvin Johnson III to 35 years and 60 years in prison, respectively, for possessing small amounts of drugs. Though small, under Texas law the amounts were stil... more

Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage10413.jpe

Henry Rollins first hit the road with seminal punk rock band Black Flag in the early ’80s, an experience he details in his memoir, Get in the Van. He gained a new audience in the ’90s with the Rollins Band, and has since toured for spoken-w... more

Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature 4 Comments

blogimage10399.jpe

Crisp Pizza Bar & Lounge adds another unique element to the diverse scene along Brady Street. The pizza-centric menu makes perfect sense, since Crisp is located in the space that once housed Vucciria and its wood-fired pizza ovens.The kitch... more

Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 2 Comments

blogimage10391.jpe

Love and Rockets, the comic book introduced in 1981 by brothers Jaime, Gilbert and Mario Hernandez, marked a turning point in comics and pop culture. Its everyday stories of ethnically diverse youth in California’s punk milieu were unlike a... more

Apr 5, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage10375.jpe

As sometimes happens to long-running classic rock bands with complicated lineup changes, there are now two different touring versions of the seminal prog-rock group Wishbone Ash. The one that plays Shank Hall tonight is the more more

Apr 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10180.jpe

World War II ushered in the Atomic Age and the Cold War, but it also had a profound impact on the arts and creative practice. With the advent of portable, 35-millimeter cameras, for the first time photojournalists on battlefields and more

Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES