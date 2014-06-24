Hours
The Humboldt Park Beer Garden Will Open June 30
It took a bit longer than organizers hoped, but the Humboldt Park Beer Garden is now a done deal. Today the Milwaukee Common Council approved a liquor license request for the beer garden's operators, the St. Francis Brewery, clearing the way for i.. more
Jun 24, 2014 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Shorewood's Hubbard Park Beer Garden Opens Tuesday
It's been a banner summer for free beer. Following the Estabrook Park Beer Garden's ceremonial tapping last week, Shorewood’s Hubbard Park Beer Garden will opentomorrow with a party featuring free beer until it runs out. Located betweenthe Hubba.. more
Jun 23, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 1 Comments
Bay View's Goodkind Restaurant Opens This Weekend
One of Bay View’s most anticipated new restaurants will open this weekend. Located in the former Mama DeMarinis location at 2457 S. Wentworth Ave., on one of the neighborhood's quieter residential blocks, Goodkind arrives to high expectations than.. more
Jun 20, 2014 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
North Shore Boulangerie Brings Fresh Bread and Pastries to Shorewood
Americans are used to a fairly limited selection of bakedgoods. Cookies, muffins and a few other bakery items are the staples of caféand coffee shop menus here. A new bakery in Shorewood, however, is bringingmuch more to the table for early mor.. more
Jun 18, 2014 6:00 PM Nathaniel Scharping Around MKE
Milwaukee County's Outdoor Pools Are Opening for the Season This Week
Jun 16, 2014 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Bay View's Humboldt Park Beer Garden Hits Delays
Whenthe Milwaukee County Parks Department announced a proposal this January for theSt. Francis beer garden to operate a beer garden in Humboldt Park, the hope wasto launch the beer garden in May. One week into the month, however, that timeline .. more
May 7, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 1 Comments
Kohl’s Art Generation Gallery at Milwaukee Art Museum Expands Hours for Spring Break
To accommodate kids on spring break, the Kohl’s Art Generation Studio at the Milwaukee Art Museum will offer extended hours from April 15-20. The studio will be open daily from 10a.m. to 4p.m. for their “Spring Loaded” themed activities, which .. more
Apr 11, 2014 3:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
News of the Weird
In March, juries in Smith County and Matagorda County sentenced Henry Wooten and Melvin Johnson III to 35 years and 60 years in prison, respectively, for possessing small amounts of drugs. Though small, under Texas law the amounts were stil... more
Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Henry Rollins: Marathon Man
Henry Rollins first hit the road with seminal punk rock band Black Flag in the early ’80s, an experience he details in his memoir, Get in the Van. He gained a new audience in the ’90s with the Rollins Band, and has since toured for spoken-w... more
Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Music Feature 4 Comments
Crisp Pizza Bar & Lounge Lets You Get Creative
Crisp Pizza Bar & Lounge adds another unique element to the diverse scene along Brady Street. The pizza-centric menu makes perfect sense, since Crisp is located in the space that once housed Vucciria and its wood-fired pizza ovens.The kitch... more
Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 2 Comments
The Art of Jaime Hernandez: The Secrets of Life and Death (Abrams), by Todd Hignite
Love and Rockets, the comic book introduced in 1981 by brothers Jaime, Gilbert and Mario Hernandez, marked a turning point in comics and pop culture. Its everyday stories of ethnically diverse youth in California’s punk milieu were unlike a... more
Apr 5, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Wishbone Ash
As sometimes happens to long-running classic rock bands with complicated lineup changes, there are now two different touring versions of the seminal prog-rock group Wishbone Ash. The one that plays Shank Hall tonight is the more more
Apr 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Street Seen: The Psychological Gesture in American Photography
World War II ushered in the Atomic Age and the Cold War, but it also had a profound impact on the arts and creative practice. With the advent of portable, 35-millimeter cameras, for the first time photojournalists on battlefields and more
Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee