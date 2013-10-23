House Of Prime
Pizzle Raises the Bar with his New Jahlil Beats-Produced Single, "The Hunger"
Jahlil Beats is on the shortlist of rap producers who can do no wrong right now. Every beat the guy makes is just fire: fast, menacing and, most distinctively, demanding . These are beats that challenge rappers to hold their own, which is why the .. more
Oct 23, 2013 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
John Hawks Pub's British Comfort Food
John Hawks is a British-themed pub that has long been one of Downtown's most popular places for casual fare. Robert Bell founded Hawks in 1971 in a spot two blocks away from its current location. The move to today's spot on Wisconsin Avenue... more
Apr 5, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Promising Start for Ward’s House of Prime
The interior atWard’s has not changed much since its days as Yanni’s. The front room with thebar has a soaring ceiling and the two dining rooms remain spacious andcomfortable. Do not be discouraged if the bar is swarming with people onw,Din... more
Jan 26, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview