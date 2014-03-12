RSS

Until his fundamental dishonesty was exposed in a national campaign, Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan had an undeserved reputation among gullible members of the media as a bright, young more

Mar 12, 2014 4:41 AM Taking Liberties

What in the world was President Barack Obama doing two days after his State of the Union address braving the wilds of Waukesha County, one of America’s most virulent centers of more

Feb 6, 2014 12:04 AM Taking Liberties

When Wendy Davis proclaimed that she is “pro-life”—a description long since appropriated by conservatives opposed to abortion rights—the right-wing media more

Nov 10, 2013 5:08 PM News Features

America’s great minds of business and finance have reached a consensus on the government shutdown and worse, the prospect of a debt default: While the latter is worse, both are bad more

Oct 13, 2013 9:36 PM News Features

By Washington standards, the current government shutdown is an everyday disaster—of a kind we are gradually learning to expect whenever the Republican Party controls Congress more

Oct 6, 2013 11:03 PM News Features

Americans are rightly outraged that a small group of extreme House Republicans successfully bullied the more rational members of Congress into shutting down the government this week. more

Oct 3, 2013 12:44 AM Expresso

Earlier this year, the unthinkable happened.For the first time in almost two decades, the landmark Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) was allowed to expire. more

Feb 5, 2013 11:43 PM News Features

Observing the Congressional Republicans repeatedly stumble in and out of their caucus clown car, blowing loud kazoos and muttering angry threats, should be painful, embarrassing and highly instructive to any American voter more

Jan 7, 2013 2:58 AM News Features

