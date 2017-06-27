RSS

Baby Driver is an action flick that features a young savant of a car driver known as Baby (Ansel Elgort) who is hired by an ambitious crime boss (Kevin Spacey) to pilot the getaway car for Doc’s heists. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:54 PM Film Clips

Earlier this month producers Chris Siegel of KIINGs and Strehlow of Noh Life landed a Radio Milwaukee Music Award for their summer jam "This is How." For their latest joint track, the two have tapped a similarly sunny feel. Recorded with singer Si.. more

Dec 13, 2016 6:01 PM On Music

Generous doses of acid house kept the crowd dancing at the most recent installment of Milwaukee’s long-running MELT concert series. more

Nov 28, 2016 10:16 AM Concert Reviews

If you were a jazz fan in the early to mid ’90s, you probably remember the broken promise of jazz and electronic music. DJs and electronic producers were supposed to reinvigorate the stagnating genre, putting jazz on the cutting edge once again. B.. more

Aug 25, 2016 8:12 PM On Music

It was just last month that KIINGS producer Chris Siegel and a host of collaborators dropped their joyous summer jam "This Is How." Now he's re-teamed with a pair of singers from that track, Lex Allen and Siren, for a follow-up with a similarly li.. more

Jun 9, 2016 5:46 PM On Music

It’s probably a coincidence that KIINGS’ Chris Siegel dropped his new single on a bright, sunny morning after what was hopefully the last chilly weekend of the spring, but it's fitting, because “This Is How” feels like an official declaration t.. more

May 16, 2016 3:30 PM On Music

Milwaukee producer 89Godzilla’s latest album is called Post Modern Altruistic Self-Conscious Robots ,and if the title sounds like something The Beastie Boys might have named acollection of instrumental demos, that’s oddly appropriate. The 26-ye.. more

Mar 9, 2016 8:00 PM On Music

AUTOMatic

The producer/rapper duo AUTOMatic haven't been quite as active over the last few years as they were near the early 2010s, when they were one of the city's more visible hip-hop acts, but they're still at it, and though they're not releasing new mat.. more

Oct 6, 2015 3:30 PM On Music

I hear that living with an artist can be trying...but I don't really see it. It's not like we take up space...Or infringe on the living areas...It's not like there's splatter on the electrical outlets and walls... It's not like the cats sit in ope.. more

Jun 24, 2015 3:26 PM Visual Arts

For most radio stations, a 33rd anniversary would be something to celebrate, but not exactly a milestone, given the odd, alliterative and not-even-divisible-by-five nature of the number. But for WMS,Concert Reviews more

Mar 17, 2014 10:54 AM Concert Reviews

HughLaurie’s career falls into distinct phases. From 1990-1993 he was the foolishyet oddly sympathetic Bertie Wooster, the pop-eyed upper class twit in astylish British TV adaptation of P.G. Wodehouse, “Jeeves and Wooster .. more

Dec 26, 2013 5:03 PM I Hate Hollywood

When The Nation’s Jeremy Scahill began investigating civilian deaths in an off-the-books U.S. night raid in Afghanistan, the thread of clues led to a startling conclusion. A secretive military force reporting directly to the White House, th... more

Dec 1, 2013 6:49 PM Home Movies

Artist and producer Chaz Bundick, better known by his bilingual stage name Toro y Moi, is usually cited as a key figure in the chillwave movement. That’s debatable more

Oct 30, 2013 1:01 AM Music Feature

"Taliesin is a house in three acts," declares the preface of Building Taliesin: Frank Lloyd Wright's Home of Love and Loss, a new book by Madison journalist Ron McCrea that tells the fascinating story of this famous residence more

Nov 19, 2012 6:50 PM Books

“Until recently I was an actor,” Hugh Laurie immediately announced to the audience at the Pabst Theater. “I suppose that is a bit like being on a plane and having the pilot announce that until two weeks ago he... more

Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

It is unlikely that any concert in the Milwaukee area on Sunday night inspired more partial and full standing ovations and clapping over audience members' heads than Crosby, Stills and Nash at the Riverside Theater... more

Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

Disney continues to mine the possibilities presented by high school drama with several intersecting stories that culminate in prom night. The main throughline follows popular Nova (Teegarden), attempting to publicize the prom when rebelliou... more

Sep 3, 2011 12:00 AM Home Movies

MOCT (240 E. Pittsburgh Ave.) is hosting their Rage in 3D New Years Eve Party on December, 31 from 8pm until 5am. Featuring DJ's Whyb, Chris V and James Dece. There will be extra sound and lights, 3D movies and visuals will displayed all ni... more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Semi-Twang was one of Milwaukee’s great hopes in the ’80s, when Warner Bros. Records signed the acclaimed alt-country band and then released its 1988 album, Salty Tears . Though it was a critical success, the album wasn’t the more

Nov 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The indie-pop band Eisley is prone to poppy, Coldplay-ish pianos and is comprised of four young siblings and their cousin. That set-up implies novelty act, but the group has won the support of some esteemed indie peers, most notably Bright ... more

Nov 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

