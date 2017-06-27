House
Film Clips: June 29, 2017
Baby Driver is an action flick that features a young savant of a car driver known as Baby (Ansel Elgort) who is hired by an ambitious crime boss (Kevin Spacey) to pilot the getaway car for Doc’s heists. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:54 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Chris Siegel, Strehlow and Company Deliver Tropical Vibes on "Streets Ahead"
Earlier this month producers Chris Siegel of KIINGs and Strehlow of Noh Life landed a Radio Milwaukee Music Award for their summer jam "This is How." For their latest joint track, the two have tapped a similarly sunny feel. Recorded with singer Si.. more
Dec 13, 2016 6:01 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Pressboard, Max Holiday, Victor Orozco, Hot Science and The Demix @ Quarters Rock N’ Roll Palace
Generous doses of acid house kept the crowd dancing at the most recent installment of Milwaukee’s long-running MELT concert series. more
Nov 28, 2016 10:16 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Jay Anderson and Christian Strehlow Pair Jazz and House on "Off The Grid"
If you were a jazz fan in the early to mid ’90s, you probably remember the broken promise of jazz and electronic music. DJs and electronic producers were supposed to reinvigorate the stagnating genre, putting jazz on the cutting edge once again. B.. more
Aug 25, 2016 8:12 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Lex Allen and Siren Join KIINGS' Chris Siegel on "All I Think About"
It was just last month that KIINGS producer Chris Siegel and a host of collaborators dropped their joyous summer jam "This Is How." Now he's re-teamed with a pair of singers from that track, Lex Allen and Siren, for a follow-up with a similarly li.. more
Jun 9, 2016 5:46 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Bask in the Warmth of Chris Siegel's Euphoric Summer Dance Jam "This Is How"
It’s probably a coincidence that KIINGS’ Chris Siegel dropped his new single on a bright, sunny morning after what was hopefully the last chilly weekend of the spring, but it's fitting, because “This Is How” feels like an official declaration t.. more
May 16, 2016 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee’s 89 Godzilla Throws Down Some Funk on “Post Modern Altruistic Self-Conscious Robots
Milwaukee producer 89Godzilla’s latest album is called Post Modern Altruistic Self-Conscious Robots ,and if the title sounds like something The Beastie Boys might have named acollection of instrumental demos, that’s oddly appropriate. The 26-ye.. more
Mar 9, 2016 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
AUTOMatic Channel Black Star on Their New "Arising" EP
The producer/rapper duo AUTOMatic haven't been quite as active over the last few years as they were near the early 2010s, when they were one of the city's more visible hip-hop acts, but they're still at it, and though they're not releasing new mat.. more
Oct 6, 2015 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
I hear that living with an artist can be trying...but I don't really see it. It's not like we take up space...Or infringe on the living areas...It's not like there's splatter on the electrical outlets and walls... It's not like the cats sit in ope.. more
Jun 24, 2015 3:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
WMSE’s Latenight Beat Generation Live @ Highbury Pub
For most radio stations, a 33rd anniversary would be something to celebrate, but not exactly a milestone, given the odd, alliterative and not-even-divisible-by-five nature of the number. But for WMS,Concert Reviews more
Mar 17, 2014 10:54 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Laurie Live on the Queen Mary
HughLaurie’s career falls into distinct phases. From 1990-1993 he was the foolishyet oddly sympathetic Bertie Wooster, the pop-eyed upper class twit in astylish British TV adaptation of P.G. Wodehouse, “Jeeves and Wooster .. more
Dec 26, 2013 5:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Dec. 1
When The Nation’s Jeremy Scahill began investigating civilian deaths in an off-the-books U.S. night raid in Afghanistan, the thread of clues led to a startling conclusion. A secretive military force reporting directly to the White House, th... more
Dec 1, 2013 6:49 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Toro y Moi Trades Chillwave For Pop and House
Artist and producer Chaz Bundick, better known by his bilingual stage name Toro y Moi, is usually cited as a key figure in the chillwave movement. That’s debatable more
Oct 30, 2013 1:01 AM Thomas Michalski Music Feature
‘Building Taliesin’ Shares New Insights
"Taliesin is a house in three acts," declares the preface of Building Taliesin: Frank Lloyd Wright's Home of Love and Loss, a new book by Madison journalist Ron McCrea that tells the fascinating story of this famous residence more
Nov 19, 2012 6:50 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Hugh Laurie @ The Pabst Theater
“Until recently I was an actor,” Hugh Laurie immediately announced to the audience at the Pabst Theater. “I suppose that is a bit like being on a plane and having the pilot announce that until two weeks ago he... more
Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews
Crosby, Stills and Nash @ The Riverside Theater
It is unlikely that any concert in the Milwaukee area on Sunday night inspired more partial and full standing ovations and clapping over audience members' heads than Crosby, Stills and Nash at the Riverside Theater... more
Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Disney continues to mine the possibilities presented by high school drama with several intersecting stories that culminate in prom night. The main throughline follows popular Nova (Teegarden), attempting to publicize the prom when rebelliou... more
Sep 3, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Rage in 3D
MOCT (240 E. Pittsburgh Ave.) is hosting their Rage in 3D New Years Eve Party on December, 31 from 8pm until 5am. Featuring DJ's Whyb, Chris V and James Dece. There will be extra sound and lights, 3D movies and visuals will displayed all ni... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Semi-Twang and The Delta Routine
Semi-Twang was one of Milwaukee’s great hopes in the ’80s, when Warner Bros. Records signed the acclaimed alt-country band and then released its 1988 album, Salty Tears . Though it was a critical success, the album wasn’t the more
Nov 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Eisley w/ Ives The Band and Christie DuPree
The indie-pop band Eisley is prone to poppy, Coldplay-ish pianos and is comprised of four young siblings and their cousin. That set-up implies novelty act, but the group has won the support of some esteemed indie peers, most notably Bright ... more
Nov 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee