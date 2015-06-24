RSS

Housing

blog_thumb-01.jpg.jpe

I hear that living with an artist can be trying...but I don't really see it. It's not like we take up space...Or infringe on the living areas...It's not like there's splatter on the electrical outlets and walls... It's not like the cats sit in ope.. more

Jun 24, 2015 3:26 PM Visual Arts

dover.jpg.jpe

A plan to convert the vacant Dover Street School into reasonably priced apartments designed for teachers will be coming before the Milwaukee Common Council. As we more

Apr 18, 2014 12:51 AM Expresso

blogimage18562.jpe

Just weeks before his recall election and days after news broke that Wisconsin lost the highest percentage of jobs in the nation last year, Gov. Scott Walker has discovered Milwaukee. On Monday, the embattled governor announced... more

May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 13 Comments

blogimage11770.jpe

With the loosening of immigration laws in the 1960s, the promise of America became available to more people than ever. The years that followed changed the face—and flavor—of the country, even in cities such as Milwaukee. Many of those new i... more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Marion Cotillard was “speechless,” she insisted, while hugging her Best Actress Oscar (La Vie en Rose) and giving thank you after thank you. I was even more speechless. The French star of a subtitled film about Edith Piaf (“I didn’t even know who.. more

Feb 25, 2008 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

I read with great interest Lisa Kaiser’s article “A Field of Dreams: Competing Meeting People Is Easy ,Letters more

Jan 24, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES