walker_doe-1.jpg.jpe

Hoorayfor the GuardianUS for releasing leaked documents from the long-runningJohn Doe investigation. Foranyone who’s been paying attention, the revelations are sort of more of the same,with more details. Thatis, we all knew that Scott Walker.. more

Sep 15, 2016 6:57 PM Daily Dose 15 Comments

artpreview_hovercraft_(bymichaelgoeltzer).jpg.jpe

Photo by Michael Goeltzer

Unique, handcrafted gift items from numerous local artists will be available for purchase at Hover Craft in the Pritzlaff Building, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Permanent Baggage and the Pfister Hotel. more

Dec 1, 2015 6:45 PM Visual Arts

twim_sturgillsimpson_byretosterchi.jpg.jpe

Photo by Reto Sterchi

This week a brilliant scientist explains the world and a Milwaukee psych band says goodbye. more

Dec 2, 2014 10:32 PM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage16964.jpe

Dozens of local businesses, artists and designers (both professional and amateur) will be selling unique mittens, notebooks, jewelry, headdresses, paintings, bath... more

Dec 3, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

12911630584cf595b2887d6.jpg.jpe

Minneapolis quintet Roster McCabe is familiar with Milwaukee by now, having played several sets at Summerfest and clubs including the Rave and the Miramar Theatre. The band formed at the University of Minnesota more

Dec 2, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

