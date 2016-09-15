Hover Craft
Scott Walker's John Doe Leak Reveals a Lot
Hoorayfor the GuardianUS for releasing leaked documents from the long-runningJohn Doe investigation. Foranyone who’s been paying attention, the revelations are sort of more of the same,with more details. Thatis, we all knew that Scott Walker.. more
Sep 15, 2016 6:57 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 15 Comments
Shop Local This Holiday Season
Unique, handcrafted gift items from numerous local artists will be available for purchase at Hover Craft in the Pritzlaff Building, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Permanent Baggage and the Pfister Hotel. more
Dec 1, 2015 6:45 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec 4-10
This week a brilliant scientist explains the world and a Milwaukee psych band says goodbye. more
Dec 2, 2014 10:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Hover Craft
Dozens of local businesses, artists and designers (both professional and amateur) will be selling unique mittens, notebooks, jewelry, headdresses, paintings, bath... more
Dec 3, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
Minneapolis quintet Roster McCabe is familiar with Milwaukee by now, having played several sets at Summerfest and clubs including the Rave and the Miramar Theatre. The band formed at the University of Minnesota more
Dec 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee