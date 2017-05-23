Howl Street Recordings
Midwest Musicians Resist Trump with the 'Unpresidented' Protest Compilation
More than two dozen bands from Milwaukee and beyond contributed to the fiery anti-Trump compilation, Unpresidented. more
May 23, 2017 2:51 PM Shaye Graves Local Music
Devil Met Contention Look to the Past
Milwaukee’s Devil Met Contention find connections between the struggles of yesteryear and those of today on their evocative new album. more
Jul 5, 2016 3:47 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Herman Astro Honor Tradition with ‘Mean Gene’
Touring can be full of adventure, but for some bands after long stints on the road, touring can begin to feel more like a business obligation. It certainly began to seem that way for Milwaukee’s Herman Astro after several years of touring ... more
Sep 2, 2014 7:32 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
For Brett Newski, Less is More
Brett Newski imposed strict limitations on himself while working on his latest album, American Folk Armageddon, which he recorded at Shane Hochstetler’s Howl Street more
May 21, 2014 1:24 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Call Me Lightning's Long Road to 'Human Hell'
Call Me Lightning’s new album Human Hell arrived this weekend. That news comes as some relief to the band, since as of just last week, its release was uncertain. The independent Minneapolis label,Music Feature more
Mar 4, 2014 1:40 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
The Belle Weather Take a Chance
It’s no mystery that most bands face challenges on a daily basis, from where to play to the creation of set lists to what items they can afford. More so than most bands, though, Milwaukee’s The Belle Weather seek out challenges more
Jul 9, 2013 11:08 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
Howl Street Sessions
It's been less than a year and a half since Call Me Lightning drummer Shane Hochstetler moved out of his bedroom studio and into a more professional space in Bay View, but his Howl Street Recording,Local Music more
Jan 20, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 5 Comments