Howl Street Recordings

More than two dozen bands from Milwaukee and beyond contributed to the fiery anti-Trump compilation, Unpresidented. more

May 23, 2017 2:51 PM Local Music

Photo by Jessica Kaminski

Milwaukee’s Devil Met Contention find connections between the struggles of yesteryear and those of today on their evocative new album. more

Jul 5, 2016 3:47 PM Local Music

Touring can be full of adventure, but for some bands after long stints on the road, touring can begin to feel more like a business obligation. It certainly began to seem that way for Milwaukee’s Herman Astro after several years of touring ... more

Sep 2, 2014 7:32 PM Local Music

Brett Newski imposed strict limitations on himself while working on his latest album, American Folk Armageddon, which he recorded at Shane Hochstetler’s Howl Street more

May 21, 2014 1:24 AM Local Music

Call Me Lightning’s new album Human Hell arrived this weekend. That news comes as some relief to the band, since as of just last week, its release was uncertain. The independent Minneapolis label,Music Feature more

Mar 4, 2014 1:40 PM Music Feature

It’s no mystery that most bands face challenges on a daily basis, from where to play to the creation of set lists to what items they can afford. More so than most bands, though, Milwaukee’s The Belle Weather seek out challenges more

Jul 9, 2013 11:08 PM Local Music

It's been less than a year and a half since Call Me Lightning drummer Shane Hochstetler moved out of his bedroom studio and into a more professional space in Bay View, but his Howl Street Recording,Local Music more

Jan 20, 2009 12:00 AM Local Music 5 Comments

