HPV: Is Woman-to-Woman Transmission Possible?
Laura Anne Stuart addresses a question from a reader wondering about HPV transmission between women. more
Dec 16, 2014 9:58 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
My Partner Has HPV. Should We Wait to Have Sex?
I have been talking to this girl for several months. I really like her and want to continue to see her. We have not yet had sex; she has told me that she has HPV, and she and I have been hesitant about going through with it. She is scared I... more
Sep 30, 2014 7:32 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
'Living with an STI'
Earlier this month, I attended CatalystCon East 2014 in Arlington, Va. My March 20 column contained some Catalyst-inspired musings on sex, ability and aging. This week, I want to reflect on another great conference more
Mar 26, 2014 4:43 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Questions and Answers about HPV
As I’ve mentioned before, I receive a lot of questions about HPV. And every time I publish an answer to an HPV-related question, I get more. HPV is like the unstoppable multi-headed hydra of sexuality education. I shall continue to do my be... more
Mar 19, 2013 11:50 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Please, Don’t Be “Devastated
I was devastated to find out after a Pap smear [that] I am positive for HPV. I had no idea because I have no symptoms at all, not even genital warts. I've been with my partner for almost two years, and I recently went back more
Feb 28, 2013 4:46 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Overcoming the Awkward: Talking About Sex With a Partner
Every year, I am part of a panel of “sexperts” at a national college peer education conference. Our goal: to answer as many anonymous sex questions as possible in 60 minutes. We always receive a fair number of questions on the more
Nov 8, 2012 3:36 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
HPV: Is Woman-to-Woman Transmission Possible?
Sep 24, 2009 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
HPV, Oral Sex and Condoms
Jul 9, 2009 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 3 Comments