Http://Www.Capitoldrivelutheran.
Meet me at German Fest Tonight
Frankie, here, with tonight's entertainment news from German Fest. Lastnight, the barrel was rolled out with some great German and Milwaukee musicacts and we are ready to keep it rollin' tonight. Go ahead and print outa stageschedule for ton.. more
Jul 25, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Today's word game...
Jul 25, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
A Host Of Closings
The summer begins to draw to a close this weekend as a number of smaller shows close. This weekend hosts a last chance to see a number of shows before they disappear:SPINNING INTO BUTTER Pink Banana Theatre’s staging of the compelling Rebecca G.. more
Jul 25, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Door County Shakes
Ancillary IntroJuly’s trip North to Door County was going to be significantly cheaper than the trip to Spring Green in June for a variety of reasons. I was scheduled to cover both of Door Shakespeare’s shows this season. Since Door Shakespeare doe.. more
Jul 25, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Having 2 Aces is Sooooo Niiiiice
A friendly poster at Brewerfan.net mapped out our probable pitchers forthe rest of the season (barring injury or skipped starts) and it looksmighty nice when we look at the starts we have left against the Cubsand Cards:Today: Sheets07/28 vs. C.. more
Jul 24, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Day 1 Entertainment at German Fest
Tonight’sthe night, folks. It’s the first day of German Fest 2008 and it’s Usinger’sFamily Free Night. That’s right, free admission for all from 5 to 10p.m. plus food deals, true-blue German entertainment, and two great Milwaukeebands. Als.. more
Jul 24, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Ratdog
Perhaps more than any other Grateful Dead offshoot band, Bob Weir and Ratdog, which retur Grand Canyon Adventure ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 22, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Think Floyd
Not to be confused with the British Pink Floyd tribute band of the same name, America&rsq Direction, ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 22, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lifehouse
After inauspicious beginnings as a soft-alternative band that regularly contributed their Direction, ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 22, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at a 7:30 p.m. Bradley Center Direction, ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 22, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Starting Line
The Starting Line are among the poppiest and most agreeable of the current crop of often Direction, ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 22, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee