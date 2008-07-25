RSS

Http://Www.Capitoldrivelutheran.

blogimage1333.jpe

Frankie, here, with tonight's entertainment news from German Fest.  Lastnight, the barrel was rolled out with some great German and Milwaukee musicacts and we are ready to keep it rollin' tonight.  Go ahead and print outa stageschedule for ton.. more

Jul 25, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

more

Jul 25, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

The summer begins to draw to a close this weekend as a number of smaller shows close. This weekend hosts a last chance to see a number of shows before they disappear:SPINNING INTO BUTTER Pink Banana Theatre’s staging of the compelling Rebecca G.. more

Jul 25, 2008 4:00 AM Theater

art3012nar.jpg.jpe

Ancillary IntroJuly’s trip North to Door County was going to be significantly cheaper than the trip to Spring Green in June for a variety of reasons. I was scheduled to cover both of Door Shakespeare’s shows this season. Since Door Shakespeare doe.. more

Jul 25, 2008 4:00 AM Theater

A friendly poster at Brewerfan.net mapped out our probable pitchers forthe rest of the season (barring injury or skipped starts) and it looksmighty nice when we look at the starts we have left against the Cubsand Cards:Today: Sheets07/28 vs. C.. more

Jul 24, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage1331.jpe

Tonight’sthe night, folks.  It’s the first day of German Fest 2008 and it’s Usinger’sFamily Free Night.  That’s right, free admission for all from 5 to 10p.m. plus food deals, true-blue German entertainment, and two great Milwaukeebands.  Als.. more

Jul 24, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage1330.jpe

Perhaps more than any other Grateful Dead offshoot band, Bob Weir and Ratdog, which retur Grand Canyon Adventure ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 22, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage1333.jpe

Not to be confused with the British Pink Floyd tribute band of the same name, America&rsq Direction, ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 22, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1332.jpe

After inauspicious beginnings as a soft-alternative band that regularly contributed their Direction, ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 22, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1334.jpe

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at a 7:30 p.m. Bradley Center Direction, ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 22, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1331.jpe

The Starting Line are among the poppiest and most agreeable of the current crop of often Direction, ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 22, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES