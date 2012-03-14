Http://Www.Thewellsstreettavern.
Candidates for Milwaukee County Supervisor, District 18: Alexander v. Corder
Deanna Alexander and Tracey Corder are vying to represent District 18 on the Milwaukee County board. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 18? Verify your voter registration and district in the <a hr.. more
Mar 14, 2012 8:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Pawn Stars 2
The Las Vegas pawnshop run by three generations of Harrisons is nothing like a scene from David Mamet. The setting of the History Channel series “Pawn Stars” is the Macy’s of resale with neatly lined shelves and well-lit display cases. Sometimes .. more
Aug 6, 2010 1:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Brewers vs. Cubs
Fresh off their series from the Houston Astros, the Brewers begin a three-game home series against the Chicago Cubs tonight.,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cats
One of the most perplexing musicals in Broadway history, but also one of the most successful, being the second longest-running Broadway play ever behind only The Phantom of the Opera, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats doesn’t offer much ,Today in ... more
Mar 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Emmylou Harris
Dolly Parton and Vince Gill contribute backing vocals ("Gold"), Tracy Cha All the Roadrunning ,CD Reviews more
Sep 22, 2008 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews 1 Comments
Think You Know John McCain?
Take one look at Republican presidential candidate John McCain’s Web site and you en espa'ol ,Think You Know John McCain? more
Aug 2, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments