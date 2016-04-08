Huan Xi
Just a Couple of Guys and a Couple of Guns
You’re going to hang out with a couple of guys in a squalid place for about an hour, but chances are that you’re going to like it. The two gentlemen in question are a couple of guys with a couple of guns who are waiting around to hear about .. more
Apr 8, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Huan Xi’s Authentic Taste of China
The minimalist setting at Huan Xi may be modest, but its authentic Chinese food is something to brag about. First-time visitors will be handed a menu featuring standard carryout Chinese food. It is still a decent menu... more
Oct 23, 2012 2:31 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Huan Xi Rewards Your Sense of Adventure
Huan Xi, a small restaurant located in the former Hop Sheng Gourmet, may not seem remarkable at first, but don’t be fooled by initial impressions.Most of the business comes from carryout and delivery, and it’s true that the menu looks like ... more
Oct 21, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Pandl’s New Venture
Thenewly constructed location on Capitol Drive sits on a spot onceoccupied by Seigo’s restaurant. The spacious barroom features a centerbar that is topped with tequila bottles. Alarge, sunny di,Dining Out more
Sep 12, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 7 Comments