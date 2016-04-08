RSS

Huan Xi

david sapiro and claudio parrone jr in the dumb waiter.jpg.jpe

Andy Walsh

You’re going to hang out with a couple of guys in a squalid place for about an hour, but chances are that you’re going to like it. The two gentlemen in question are a couple of guys with a couple of guns who are waiting around to hear about .. more

Apr 8, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

dining.jpg.jpe

The minimalist setting at Huan Xi may be modest, but its authentic Chinese food is something to brag about. First-time visitors will be handed a menu featuring standard carryout Chinese food. It is still a decent menu... more

Oct 23, 2012 2:31 PM Dining Preview

blogimage12662.jpe

Huan Xi, a small restaurant located in the former Hop Sheng Gourmet, may not seem remarkable at first, but don’t be fooled by initial impressions.Most of the business comes from carryout and delivery, and it’s true that the menu looks like ... more

Oct 21, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage3620.jpe

Thenewly constructed location on Capitol Drive sits on a spot onceoccupied by Seigo’s restaurant. The spacious barroom features a centerbar that is topped with tequila bottles. Alarge, sunny di,Dining Out more

Sep 12, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 7 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES