Hubbard Park Lodge
Boris and Doris On the Town
Land Stewardship: The Cedar Lakes Conservation Foundation celebrated its 40-year history with a gala fundraiser at the Chalet at Little Switzerland. The organization has purchased or conserved more
Jul 9, 2014 2:03 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Shorewood's Hubbard Park Beer Garden Opens Tuesday
It's been a banner summer for free beer. Following the Estabrook Park Beer Garden's ceremonial tapping last week, Shorewood’s Hubbard Park Beer Garden will opentomorrow with a party featuring free beer until it runs out. Located betweenthe Hubba.. more
Jun 23, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 1 Comments
Twisted Fisherman Designed for Fun
The Vecchio Entertainment Group, owned by local entrepreneur Russ Davis, offers the city a series of diverse locations and dining options. The group's ventures include Hubbard Park Lodge (Friday fish fries and Sunday brunch), Lakefront Bre... more
Aug 24, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Henry Rollins: Marathon Man
Henry Rollins first hit the road with seminal punk rock band Black Flag in the early ’80s, an experience he details in his memoir, Get in the Van. He gained a new audience in the ’90s with the Rollins Band, and has since toured for spoken-w... more
Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Music Feature 4 Comments
This Is No Time To Panic
Skyrocketing energy prices andplunging home values have driven the U.S. consumer confidence level toits lowest point in 16 years and is impacting more than a fewretirement and savings accounts. But there is no reason to panic,according to s... more
Jun 4, 2008 12:00 AM Ken Reibel Around MKE