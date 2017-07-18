RSS

Hué offers a full menu of Vietnamese favorites at locations in Bay View and Wauwatosa. more

Jul 18, 2017 2:01 PM Short Order

Resident Evil: Revelations 2 Episode One is the 22nd entry into the Resident Evil franchise, the sequel to the Revelations side story and the first of four episodes. Confused? If so, just know that Episode One is a fantastic start to the Revelatio.. more

Mar 3, 2015 4:20 PM Video Games are Dumb

Hue,a popular Vietnamese restaurant in Bay View, will open a second location inWauwatosa at 6519 W. North Ave. the week of Sept. 29. The restaurant will be largerthan the original Hue, and will include an enclosed private patio that willseat 4.. more

Sep 24, 2014 8:07 PM Around MKE

Rich with zesty herbs, flavorful spices and freshingredients central to the Thua Thien-Hue Province of Vietnam, Hue VietnameseRestaurant’s unique take on Vietnamese cuisine has made the restaurant afavorite in Bay View since it opened there in .. more

Nov 1, 2013 1:00 PM Around MKE

It was not that long ago when the number of local Vietnamese restaurants could be counted with one finger. Now they are relatively abundant, with several Milwaukee locations and outposts in Wauwatosa and Bayside. Most of the more

May 7, 2013 9:36 PM Dining Preview

Hue served as the capital of Vietnam from 1802 to 1945, and later saw fierce fighting during the Vietnam War. Today, however, this beautiful city owns a reputation for serving some of the nation’s best food. Hue (pronounced Hway) is also th... more

Jun 22, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 6 Comments

Although they have sold more than 6 million albums in their quarter-century together, Cali-punk institutions NOFX have made a point to stay out of the mainstream by avoiding music videos and taunting the hands that feed. Their most more

Apr 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

World War II ushered in the Atomic Age and the Cold War, but it also had a profound impact on the arts and creative practice. With the advent of portable, 35-millimeter cameras, for the first time photojournalists on battlefields and foreig... more

Jan 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

