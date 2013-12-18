Huevos Rancheros
Café el Sol: Where Mexico Meets Puerto Rico
Start the day with a warm cup of coffee at Café el Sol—and end the evening with a margarita. Housed on the lower level of that Walker’s Point success story, the sprawling United Community Center, Café el Sol has evolved more
Dec 18, 2013 1:04 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Mad Rooster Café
There is a bit of a rising trend in places that are open only for breakfast and lunch. Places that come to mind are Blue’s Egg and the newer Simple Café. Now there is the Mad Rooster Café (4401 W. Greenfield Ave.), located more
Jul 17, 2013 12:15 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Welcome Back Fajitas!
It was quite a surprise when the Fajitas Grill on Farwell Avenue abruptly closed last June, but recently they reopened at 530 E. Mason St., in what was formerly Café Plaza Venezuela. The new Fajitas is considerably larger than the more
Feb 19, 2013 10:00 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview