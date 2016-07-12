RSS

Huey Lewis And The News

twim_savages.jpg.jpe

Summerfest may be over, but that isn’t stopping big names from coming to Milwaukee this week. more

Jul 12, 2016 3:14 PM This Week in Milwaukee

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee's Yellow Phone Music Conference returns for another lineup of panel discussions and local-music showcases next weekend, so this week on The Disclaimer—WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I—we consider Yellow Phone's m.. more

Aug 28, 2014 1:00 PM On Music

SummerStageof Delafield rolls into the final weeks of summer with Ivan Menchell’s TheCemetery Club. The peaceful outdoor seclusion of Lapham Peak State Parkserves as a pleasant setting for a play about three women who visit the gravesof their .. more

Aug 28, 2014 12:19 PM Theater

aziz.jpg.jpe

Aziz Ansari, Street Eats, Slayer and more! more

May 14, 2014 4:35 PM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage18750.jpe

A band that recalls the '80s in the best way possible, Huey Lewis and the News ran the charts with singles like “Hip to Be Square” and the <i>Back to the Future</i> tie-ins “The Power of Love” and “Back in Ti more

May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage18746.jpe

A band that recalls the '80s in the best way possible, Huey Lewis and the News ran the charts with singles like “Hip to Be Square” and the <i>Back to the Future</i> tie-ins “The Power of Love” and “Back in Ti more

May 22, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

ESPN's Steve Berthiaume seems to think so. Axford has already notched 31 saves this season and would seem to be on pace to break Francisco Cordero's season record of 44 saves, which he did in 2007. Axford had a rough April and his ERA was near 9.. more

Aug 1, 2011 10:31 PM More Sports

blogimage10607.jpe

Those that stuck around for the final credits of 2008’s Pineapple Express were rewarded with a wonderful treat – a new Huey Lewis and the News song aptly titled “Pineapple Express.” Apparently, the creative team behind the more

Apr 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10598.jpe

Those that stuck around for the final credits of 2008’s Pineapple Express were rewarded with a wonderful treat – a new Huey Lewis and the News song aptly titled “Pineapple Express.” Apparently, the creative team behind the more

Apr 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7135.jpe

“Pineapple Express” is all hand claps, alto sax and the familiar voice of Lewis himself. And when Lewis gleefully sings the beautifully simple chorus—“How did we get into this mess?/Pineapple Express!”—it is di,Today more

Jul 4, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES